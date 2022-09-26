Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Related
Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
NME
Watch Trent Reznor perform with early members of Nine Inch Nails
Trent Reznor reunited with several early members of Nine Inch Nails for the band’s belated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction celebration. Two years after a virtual ceremony for their initial induction, a live performance took place at Blossom Music Center in Reznor’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (September 24).
NME
Soundgarden and Nirvana members team up at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Surviving members of Soundgarden and Nirvana joined forces last night (September 27) to perform Soundgarden classics at the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening, with a bounty of special guests.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72
John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
NME
Heart’s Nancy Wilson pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with new song ‘Amigo Amiga’
Heart member Nancy Wilson has shared a new song titled ‘Amigo Amiga’ which pays tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who played on Wilson’s solo album ‘You And Me’ last year. As Consequence reports, Wilson began writing the song the night of Hawkins’...
NME
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
NFL・
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date
The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
musictimes.com
Slipknot’s New Album Suffered Several Issues Before Release, Jim Root Reveals
Fans are patiently waiting for Slipknot's "The End, So Far" to be released later this week, but little did they know that the album underwent a lot of hardships before it came to fruition as discussed by Jim Root. Speaking to Music Radar, the guitarist detailed some of the problems...
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
NME
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ to receive deluxe reissue containing dozens of unreleased tracks and demos
David Bowie‘s fourth studio album, ‘Hunky Dory’, will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era. ‘Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory)’ is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Tool's Danny Carey fill Neil Peart's seat with Rush at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Fan-shot footage of Rush's three-song set with Tool's Danny Carey at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles has emerged
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
Eddie Vedder Cameo, Never-Before-Seen Footage in New Joe Strummer Video “Fantastic”
“People can change anything they want to, and that means everything in the world,” plays a recording of Joe Strummer’s voice. “People are running about following their little tracks—I’m one of them—but we’ve all got to stop, just following our own little mouse trail. People can do anything. This is something that I’m beginning to learn.”
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “I’m Not Lisa” By Jessi Colter
Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from the great Jessi Colter called “I’m Not Lisa.”. Written by Jessi, it was released as a stand alone single in 1975, and would eventually become her first major hit as a solo artist, where she also plays the piano accompaniment on the studio recording.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Crimson documentary to open in October
Tobie Amies' In the Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50 to launch in cinemas and online on October
NME
Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
Comments / 0