ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula

Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Trent Reznor perform with early members of Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor reunited with several early members of Nine Inch Nails for the band’s belated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction celebration. Two years after a virtual ceremony for their initial induction, a live performance took place at Blossom Music Center in Reznor’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday (September 24).
MUSIC
NME

Soundgarden and Nirvana members team up at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Surviving members of Soundgarden and Nirvana joined forces last night (September 27) to perform Soundgarden classics at the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening, with a bounty of special guests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ross, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Loudwire

Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72

John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Vrenna
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Ilan Rubin
Person
Charlie Clouser
Person
Alessandro Cortini
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Robin Finck
Person
Richard Patrick
Person
Robin
Variety

Paramore Drops New Single and Video, Confirms Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” its first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed its long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release. “’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Roll#Nine Inch Nails#Blossom Music Center#Nitzer Ebb#Post Nine#Aless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy