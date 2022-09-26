ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
chathamstartribune.com

Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash

A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
My Fox 8

Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
WXII 12

Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
WXII 12

Four cars involved in crash near Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, Wednesday evening. Watch more headlines in the video above. The crash involved two box trucks among four total vehicles, and happened at 6:21 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol confirmed there...
FOX8 News

Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
WXII 12

High Point man shot Monday, now identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
