3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash
A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
NC woman dies after being run over by car in McDonald’s drive-thru
A woman is dead after she was hit by a car after falling in the drive-thru of a Greensboro McDonald's, according to police.
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree service company urges homeowners to learn about risks of trees in their yard ahead of tropical rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner of a local tree service company is urging homeowners to learn about the risks associated with the trees in their yard ahead of the possible tropical rain from Hurricane Ian. WXII 12 News' weather team anticipates possible tropical rain from Ian, and anticipated wind...
My Fox 8
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
1 dead after crash on I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is dead following a crash in Greensboro on Thursday. All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were closed but reopened around 8:40 p.m., according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Guilford County Emergency Services says the fatal crash happened a little after 4 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
WXII 12
Four cars involved in crash near Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed there was a multi-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, Wednesday evening. Watch more headlines in the video above. The crash involved two box trucks among four total vehicles, and happened at 6:21 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol confirmed there...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem apartment building, nearby cars hit by gunfire; suspects wanted by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for multiple suspects accused of firing shots Thursday morning. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue. This is near 30th Street and Patterson Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an apartment building and several empty cars hit...
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
2 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, ‘return of gunfire’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area. At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, […]
Greensboro homeowners upset about wrong-way drivers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Homeowners on West Cone Boulevard in Greensboro are noticing drivers traveling in the wrong direction down the one-way road. Jenipher Smith lives off the road and said one of the worst intersections for this problem is West Cone Boulevard at Lafayette Avenue. Smith said a lot of people are using this […]
WXII 12
High Point man shot Monday, now identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot and killed in High Point, Monday night, has been identified. High Point Police said they found 28-year-old Shyheim Thornton shot multiple times on Emily Loop. He died at the scene. A second victim, a 20-year-old man from Pleasant Garden, showed...
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
