Armed man stole 65 iPhones worth $54,000+ during North Carolina robbery, warrant says
The thief with a handgun "racked the slide and pointed it toward employees" forcing them and a customer to all lie down on the store's floor, a search warrant said.
cbs17
Stolen guns in Durham up again this year. Could stricter laws help keep guns out of the wrong hands?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While an average of two shootings happens everyday in Durham, an average of one gun is stolen per day in the city as well. According to an open records request, CBS 17 found that 293 guns have been stolen so far in Durham from Jan. 1- Aug. 31, 2022.
cbs17
Kramden helps give computers new life for those in need
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It all started with a unique idea and a devotion to serve others. In June of 2003, Ned Dibner, then 13 years old, suggested to his father, Mark, that they restore used computers and give them to middle school honor-roll students who could not afford home computers.
NC getting $109M as part of nationwide electric vehicle charging network
The U.S. Department of Transportation is now giving the greenlight for all 50 states to start building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.
cbs17
DHA hires safety manager, coordinator amid ongoing issues with violence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As people who live in public housing communities in Durham are voicing their concerns about gun violence in their communities, officials with the Durham Housing Authority said they have filled safety manager and safety coordinator positions that have been vacant for most of the year.
20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
cbs17
Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million
A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wake County approves opioid settlement plan
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
As short-term rentals increase, what's the effect on affordable housing?
The I-Team takes a closer look at the effect short-term rentals such as Airbnb are having on the already squeezed affordable housing market.
Raleigh News & Observer
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 1,807-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 2000 block of Fairview Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022 for $1,200,000, or $664 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in July 2022, a...
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
cbs17
2 NC juvenile girls rescued from man they met on dating app that lured them from home, police say
VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12 and 14-year-old girl were safely transported by police back to their homes after a man they met on a dating app picked them up from their home and took them to a park last week, police said. The Vass Police Department said it...
WITN
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff warns of tax scam
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is warning citizens of a tax scam. “In the recent report, a taxpayer received this particular form in the mail,” said Fields in a news advisory. “This form was not produced by the Tax Department nor did the taxpayer owe any taxes.”. No...
