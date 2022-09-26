ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Kramden helps give computers new life for those in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It all started with a unique idea and a devotion to serve others. In June of 2003, Ned Dibner, then 13 years old, suggested to his father, Mark, that they restore used computers and give them to middle school honor-roll students who could not afford home computers.
DHA hires safety manager, coordinator amid ongoing issues with violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As people who live in public housing communities in Durham are voicing their concerns about gun violence in their communities, officials with the Durham Housing Authority said they have filled safety manager and safety coordinator positions that have been vacant for most of the year.
20 flights canceled at RDU, Florida delays cause ripple effect

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Florida airports in Ian's path, including Jacksonville International Airport, were closed Wednesday, adding more flight delays and cancelations across the country. At Raleigh-Durham International, 20 flights were canceled, many for trips coming to and from Orlando and Tampa. Many people traveled through RDU earlier this week...
Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
Single family residence sells in Raleigh for $2.2 million

A house built in 2006 located in the 800 block of Westwood Drive in Raleigh has new owners. The 4,901-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 12, 2022 for $2,200,000, or $449 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
Wake County approves opioid settlement plan

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 1,807-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The property located in the 2000 block of Fairview Road in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 13, 2022 for $1,200,000, or $664 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in July 2022, a...
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Sheriff warns of tax scam

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is warning citizens of a tax scam. “In the recent report, a taxpayer received this particular form in the mail,” said Fields in a news advisory. “This form was not produced by the Tax Department nor did the taxpayer owe any taxes.”. No...
