Read full article on original website
Related
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 29, 2022
Venus brings a posse of muses with her as she moves into Libra, the realm of art and beauty, so prepare to ingratiate yourself. The muses are fickle, which is clever on their part. If they always showed up when called, no one would do the work to court them. The muses will visit you on their own accord, so it’s more magical when they do.
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Others have the upper hand now that Venus is in Libra, but there are ways to get what you want. Charm, guile, and showing a little leg helps. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Venus enters sibling sign Libra so look to relatives or friends for guidance. They see things better than you and won't steer you wrong.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – September 30, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like the sudden setback in your plans. But keep that headstrong Arian temperament in check and wait for explanations. Things will begin to clear up by week’s end. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Enjoy the respite from your recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Cancer—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Casting Love Spells On Everyone You Meet This Month
Make yourself comfortable, because your Cancer horoscope for October 2022 wants you to tend to your home and reignite the embers of your hearth. The month begins with a burst of warmth and love, as Venus in your private fourth house opposes Jupiter in your public 10th house and encourages you to spend time with close loved ones and reinforce the beams of your foundation in life. You may even receive praise for the beautiful family you’ve built and the home you’ve designed to your liking! However, as Pluto retrograde comes to an end on October 8, it may bring up...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums
Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift
The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week—Here’s Why They’re Loving The Magic of Libra Season
After last week’s sleepy new moon in Libra, the energy will slowly but surely start to pick back up. In the meantime, how’s cuffing season going for you? Not gonna lie, this time of year is enough to make anyone feel smitten, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 26 to October 2. Btw, speaking of “cuffing season,” the planet of love will really start working its magic around midweek, but you have even more to look forward to than that. Looking for some much-needed closure from that ex? Maybe you’re waiting for a pending payment...
MindBodyGreen
Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict
Love is in the air this week as Mercury retrograde finally draws to a close and Venus gets cozy in her home sign of Libra. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. You may discover the right balance of “hit the gas” and “ride the brakes” this Wednesday, September 28, when speed racer Mars in Gemini harmonizes in a dynamic duet with slow-and-steady Saturn in Aquarius.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, Unless They’re Willing to Step Out of Their Comfort Zone
Kicking off a brand new astrological season has its perks, but embarking on a new chapter will always require a certain amount of work. With that being said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 26 to October 2, it’s probably because you’re being confronted with what needs to be improved and/or resolved. Tackling all of this could feel like an adulting nightmare, but you will accomplish everything one step at a time. This week begins on a more serious note, but passions will still be running high. The sun in Libra’s opposition...
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
Comments / 0