Davenport, IA

KWQC

Chef Keys shows us how to make chili on QCT at 11

The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. CASI Senior Moment 9/28. Updated:...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

National Coffee Day PSL throwback: Redband Coffee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Coffee Day is being observed on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To mark the occasion, the PSL team dug into the archives to re-air a feature Paula hosted back in July of 2008 about the first Redband Coffee locaton in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
KWQC

QC Fall Parade of Homes winner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

NEATsheets wearable napkins are perfect for tailgating and so much more

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -NEATGOODS’ President, Greg Pesky, highlights the product NEATsheets wearable napkins are a must-have for any tailgate party this season or to prevent messes for any eater, food preparer, or other situations. Nobody likes to wear a stain. This product is marketed as the better solution to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Living Proof exhibit at the Figge celebrates cancer survivors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Living Proof: A Visualization of Hope is now on display through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport. Brian Allen, Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, talks about how the exhibit embodies the passion, courage, and talent of cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities that use art to celebrate and reflect upon survival.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Project Now offering services to senior community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

100 Things To Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--The image of a bucket on the front of the new book written by a local journalist says it all. If ever there was a definitive bucket list for Quad Cities ‘must-dos’, it’s within the pages of 100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Orion sweeps Sherrard

Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. As the weather begins to cool, Chef Keys shows us how to make an American staple, Chili. CASI Senior Moment 9/28.
SHERRARD, IL
KWQC

The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth set for Oct. 7-8

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -A magician known all over the world in the 1930s grew up in Monmouth, Illinois. He was known as The Great Nicola. Next weekend, his hometown will be having a two-day magic festival in his honor on Oct. 7-8. Alyssa Whitacre and Sarah Nevling from the Warren...
MONMOUTH, IL

