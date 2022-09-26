Read full article on original website
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
KWQC
Chef Keys shows us how to make chili on QCT at 11
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. CASI Senior Moment 9/28. Updated:...
KWQC
Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Here My Work Forever Stands” Needlework Exhibit is happening Oct.1 from 10:00 am to 3:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Avenue, Moline. Mary Heinzman talks about it being a celebration of the 45th anniversary for The Mississippi River Valley Chapter of the...
KWQC
National Coffee Day PSL throwback: Redband Coffee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Coffee Day is being observed on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To mark the occasion, the PSL team dug into the archives to re-air a feature Paula hosted back in July of 2008 about the first Redband Coffee locaton in downtown Davenport.
KWQC
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
KWQC
NEATsheets wearable napkins are perfect for tailgating and so much more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -NEATGOODS’ President, Greg Pesky, highlights the product NEATsheets wearable napkins are a must-have for any tailgate party this season or to prevent messes for any eater, food preparer, or other situations. Nobody likes to wear a stain. This product is marketed as the better solution to...
KWQC
Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
KWQC
Living Proof exhibit at the Figge celebrates cancer survivors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Living Proof: A Visualization of Hope is now on display through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport. Brian Allen, Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, talks about how the exhibit embodies the passion, courage, and talent of cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities that use art to celebrate and reflect upon survival.
KWQC
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
KWQC
‘Feel More Like You’ workshop to be hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, LVCYT, Program Manager for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information about the workshop:. When: Tuesday, Oct. 4...
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
KWQC
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, Oct. 3 and involves 15 area schools. Samuel Barnes, Bettendorf High School Student Body President, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about the hunger drive and the Fill the Truck event on Friday. Website: https://riverbendfoodbank.org/
KWQC
Project Now offering services to senior community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
KWQC
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Staying healthy as the weather begins to cool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Open enrollment for Medicare is...
KWQC
‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC). The Partner’s in Wine tasting event will be held on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Old Oak’s Winery, 10814 1st Street West, in Milan.
KWQC
100 Things To Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--The image of a bucket on the front of the new book written by a local journalist says it all. If ever there was a definitive bucket list for Quad Cities ‘must-dos’, it’s within the pages of 100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.
KWQC
Orion sweeps Sherrard
KWQC
The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth set for Oct. 7-8
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -A magician known all over the world in the 1930s grew up in Monmouth, Illinois. He was known as The Great Nicola. Next weekend, his hometown will be having a two-day magic festival in his honor on Oct. 7-8. Alyssa Whitacre and Sarah Nevling from the Warren...
