hometownstations.com
Ohio Secretary of State visits Lima barbershop to promote Styling for Democracy program
When you hear people talking politics, you may be at the Ohio Statehouse, or you could be at the barbershop. That is why the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose started the Styling for Democracy program. The focus is to put voter registration forms in barber and beauty shops around...
Paulding County Progress
Area Republicans gather for Lincoln-Reagan Dinner
A who’s who of Ohio Republican candidates and elected officials descended on the Paulding County Extension Building Saturday night, as the Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert County Republicans held a Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Among the dignitaries in attendance were U.S. Congressman Bob Latta and U.S. House candidate J.R. Majweski. Ohio...
wvxu.org
Why some Republicans want you to vote for Democrats
Christopher Gibbs is a Shelby County farmer, growing corn and soybeans about 100 miles north of Cincinnati. He is also a former chairman of his county's Republican Party. Carl Stich Jr. is a former Republican common pleas court judge in Hamilton County who specializes in mediation and dispute resolution in his private law practice.
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima holds pumpkin carving contest for homecoming week
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Homecoming season is in full swing at OSU Lima this week. To celebrate homecoming week and the beginning of fall, students at the OSU Lima campus stopped between classes to participate in a pumpkin carving contest. This is only one of the activities offered this week. They also took a trolley ride through Lima, and have other events coming up. The Director of Student Services, Justin F. Courtney, says that homecoming festivities are about more than just celebrating your school.
hometownstations.com
This year's TEDxFaurotPark will feature topics on humanity
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Back for its second year, the "TEDxFaurotPark" speaker series is based on the theme of humanity. Organizers say it's unlike anything else in the Lima region. It's an opportunity to share ideas that follow strict guidelines of no political, religious, or corporate agendas, and each speaker is fact-checked. The theme of humanity can encompass many topics and eight speakers will be presenting one that is near to them.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
hometownstations.com
Students send off Galvin Hall lower level before renovation begins
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Students leave their mark on a soon to be renovated building and prepare to welcome new possibilities. Ohio State Lima Dean and Director Tim Rehner invited students to the lower level of Galvin Hall in an event celebrating the upcoming remodeling project. Before the area comes down, the students wrote their names, positive messages and memories, and doodles on the walls. The patio area outside the ground floor will be renovated as well. Galvin Hall was built in 1966 and this will be the largest scale remodeling the building has seen since its construction. Rehner is optimistic that the new and improved space will have more to offer students than before.
Department of Housing awards homeowners
LIMA — Congratulations are in order for four homeowners in Lima. The Department of Housing & Neighborhoods announced Lima Pride Home Awards at Mayor Sharetta Smith’s press conference. The awards are given quarterly to owners who model good property maintenance. The 2022 third quarter awards were given to...
peakofohio.com
Ohio Hi-Point quickly acts on student’s Snapchat video with fake firearm
Wednesday morning, staff at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were made aware of a Snapchat video that had been posted Tuesday night showing a student in an Ohio Hi-Point bathroom with a fake firearm. The School Resource Office and OHP staff worked quickly to identify the student, remove him from...
Urbana Citizen
Voters have power to cut energy costs
Voters in Champaign County will have another opportunity on Nov. 8 to amass group buying power for electricity and natural gas. After failing a measure for aggregation on the November 2021 ballot, county residents lost a crucial opportunity to be covered by large-group bargaining power for energy. When prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, city of Urbana residents were protected from the price spikes by an aggregation issue for electricity approved a few years ago.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
hometownstations.com
Executive director of the Bradfield Community Center announces her last day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The executive director of the Bradfield Community Center is leaving a position that she has held for nearly a decade. Kesha Drake has announced that her last day as director will be October 7th. Drake has been the director of Bradfield for eight years and introduced many new programs during her tenure. The Bradfield board says that Drake leaving is a great loss for the center and her contributions were essential to the center's success.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Administration Proposes Smoking and Vape Ban at City Parks to Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday night at Lima City Council, the city administration introduced legislation to designate city-owned parks and outdoor recreational venues as tobacco-free venues. According to a Lima-Allen County Community Health assessment report, mortality rates for lung and bronchus cancers are higher in Lima than the rest of...
hometownstations.com
Allen Soil and Water Conservation District Host Open House & Annual Meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District hosted their open house and annual meeting on Monday. Monday's event gave the public and elected officials an opportunity to meet the staff, tour the facility, eat bratwursts and Italian sausage, and play some cornhole. In attendance was 84th House District Representative Susan Manchester who gave Your Hometown Stations a glimpse as to why it is important to support soil and water conservation efforts.
wnewsj.com
Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran
Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
thecentersquare.com
Lima, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
westbendnews.net
Mayor Sinn announces resignation
The Village of Latty council recently held their September meeting recently. During the meeting Mayor Tom Sinn announced that as of December 31, 2022 he will be retiring and in doing so will resign from the mayor position. The council will work with their Solicitor Harvey Hyman on next steps.
hometownstations.com
Car show group donates to local charities
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A fun summertime activity for Lima area car enthusiasts turns into cash for a pair of local charities Wednesday night. The participants of the Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-in on Cable road, wrapping up their car show season on a chilly evening. Plenty of participants still showed up to be a part of the event as they gave back to the community. The group handed over checks of 13 hundred dollars each, to the Veterans food pantry of Lima and the Equestrian therapy program. The money comes from 50/50 raffles held during the clubs' summer gatherings.
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
