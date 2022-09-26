Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Students leave their mark on a soon to be renovated building and prepare to welcome new possibilities. Ohio State Lima Dean and Director Tim Rehner invited students to the lower level of Galvin Hall in an event celebrating the upcoming remodeling project. Before the area comes down, the students wrote their names, positive messages and memories, and doodles on the walls. The patio area outside the ground floor will be renovated as well. Galvin Hall was built in 1966 and this will be the largest scale remodeling the building has seen since its construction. Rehner is optimistic that the new and improved space will have more to offer students than before.

