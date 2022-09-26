Read full article on original website
Local students receive National Merit Scholarship recognition
Kearney High School senior Tanner Mayfield learned last week that he has earned an elite designation as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected just 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.
3 high schools celebrate Homecoming week
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville High Schools are celebrating Homecoming Week this week that will culminate in the big games and dances this weekend.
Liberty North grad earns rare perfect exam score
LIBERTY — Ava Billharz, a 2022 Liberty North High School graduate, earned a rare perfect score of 5 on the Advanced Placement 2D Art and Design exam in May. “Only 197 students in the world earned every point possible,” states a Liberty Public Schools district release.
Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows
KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
Ronald L. Wolfe
Ronald L. Wolfe (Ron) 86, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully with his family by his side September 17, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House. He was born June 18, 1936, in Brock, NE, to William Edgar Jr. and Leta Jane (Cook) Wolfe. Ron married Roberta Joyce Michaelis April 15, 1962. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1996.
Smithville ranks in top 50 U.S. suburbs to live in
SMITHVILLE — According to SmartAsset, Smithville is one of the best suburbs to live in near a large city in 2022. For the study, Smithville was classified as a suburb of Kansas City. “Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour...
Liberty, Liberty North play in fantastic atmosphere
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty came out in droves to see some of the best volleyball talent in the state Tuesday, Sept. 27. Liberty defeated their crosstown rivals Liberty North 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 15-12) in an instant classic that saw incredible rallies and impressive individual play from future division-one collegiate talent.
Driver charged with assault after Smithville Lake wreck leaves 1 in critical condition
SMITHVILLE — Driver Jason Kissick, 49, of Smithville has been charged with second-degree assault after a crash he was involved in Sunday, Sept. 25 near Smithville Lake left another man fighting for life. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the wreck about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Litton...
