Kearney High School senior Tanner Mayfield learned last week that he has earned an elite designation as a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected just 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO