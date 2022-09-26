Read full article on original website
3d ago
Let me guess ! Josh backed out because the only thing they have to Rubin is Hate Trump! 🙏🇺🇸
Reply(2)
6
Ken Brown
3d ago
VOTE RED 🔴 🔴🔴 make a change. If it doesn't work out vote them out also. Don't vote the same people in expecting a different outcome.
Reply
2
Ann Malmrose
3d ago
Christie knows nothing about Pa. I guess he is Oz’s choice. I will vote for Josh and John. Oz and Mastrano can both go back to Jersey.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
FOX 43
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
Tom Ridge endorses fellow Republican Mehmet Oz for Pa. Senate seat
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate on Thursday, giving the cardiothoracic surgeon and TV celebrity the stamp of approval from a longtime mainstay of the GOP’s establishment. A Republican official endorsing a Republican candidate in a massive federal race may come as no...
WGAL
Franklin & Marshall College poll shows latest numbers in key political races
LANCASTER, Pa. — A U.S. Senate race is getting closer, a governor's race is holding steady and there are big concerns over the economy. These are the findings in the new Franklin & Marshall College poll, with a look at the latest numbers. In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
How would Mastriano’s school choice plan work in Pa.?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — During his campaign, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has alluded to proposals that would be a transformative overhaul of the state’s more than $30 billion K-12 education system, with public dollars eligible to fund students’ private education. Mastriano’s sometimes conflicting statements have...
Mastriano planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of midterms
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign announced on Wednesday that it’s planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of Election Day in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
Race to watch: Pa. state Rep. Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature. Thousands of people are expected to participate in this election...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. schools in line to compete for grants to provide safer learning environments
Some $41.7 million is coming Pennsylvania’s way to help provide safer and supportive learning environments for its schools, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education. The funding coming from Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law in June which among other initiatives, allocates nearly $1 billion...
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
wlsam.com
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to South Carolina to assist with Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts
The Pennsylvania Task Force was recently deployed to South Carolina to aid in Hurricane Ian’s emergency efforts, according to reports. Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it neared central Florida on Wednesday, dozens of Pa. Task Force members were deployed to the south. This...
A close U.S. Senate race could mean Pa. mail-in madness all over again | John Baer
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletterslerts and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. Imagine, if you will, a close U.S. Senate race in a key state that could determine Senate control as the whole nation watches.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
