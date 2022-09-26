ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3d ago

Let me guess ! Josh backed out because the only thing they have to Rubin is Hate Trump! 🙏🇺🇸

Ken Brown
3d ago

VOTE RED 🔴 🔴🔴 make a change. If it doesn't work out vote them out also. Don't vote the same people in expecting a different outcome.

Ann Malmrose
3d ago

Christie knows nothing about Pa. I guess he is Oz’s choice. I will vote for Josh and John. Oz and Mastrano can both go back to Jersey.

therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
