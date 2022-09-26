ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belchertown, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Belchertown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pellet#Give Us A Clue#Flyers#Police#Violent Crime#Wggb Wshm#Western Mass News
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: long hospital wait times

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 2...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week. The theft came just days after he’d listed two of the bikes on Facebook Marketplace and a few weeks after we told you about a similar theft in Agawam.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton have arrested two people following an investigation into a fake gold jewelry sales scam. According to police, Northampton officers and members of the department’s detective bureau were investigating what they call a common scam in the northeast region. Police said that the...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
WILBRAHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy