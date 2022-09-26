Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun

Read full article on original website
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop
A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.
Southampton police looking for suspect attempting to enter truck
The Southampton police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect attempting to enter a truck caught on camera.
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
Bodies of two people found dead in Springfield home identified
A follow up on the two people found dead inside of a home in Springfield this week.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
Man arrested for stealing Corvette out of locked garage in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Forensics evidence led to the arrest of a man for stealing a Corvette out of a garage in North Haven back in 2020. Isaias Mendez, 20, of Bristol was identified as the suspect and arrested on Tuesday, North Haven police reported. Police said the car’s...
Heroin and cocaine seized after complaints on Marion Street in Springfield
Two men were arrested after police saw them counting money with drugs displayed across a table on Marion Street in Springfield.
Getting Answers: long hospital wait times
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: sparks fly as car skids upside down into utility pole in Westfield. The crash took place just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Westfield Police said that speed was a factor. Airbnb popularity is on the rise in western Mass. ahead of leaf peeping season. Updated: 2...
Swatting call prompts massive police response in Providence
Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.
Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week. The theft came just days after he’d listed two of the bikes on Facebook Marketplace and a few weeks after we told you about a similar theft in Agawam.
Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton have arrested two people following an investigation into a fake gold jewelry sales scam. According to police, Northampton officers and members of the department’s detective bureau were investigating what they call a common scam in the northeast region. Police said that the...
Three charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine in Holyoke
Three men were arrested on drug trafficking and firearms charges after an investigation in the area of North Summer Street in Holyoke.
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash
Take a stroll through history at the Eastern States Exposition Museum at The Big E. You can take a walk through history exploring Eastern States Exposition memorabilia at the ESE Museum while at the fair. Big E jewelry vendor marking 50 years at the fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. Many...
Southampton native working to keep seniors safe in Fort Myers nursing home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
