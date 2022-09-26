Read full article on original website
MOLINE, Ill. — The old I-74 suspension bridge is officially slated to be removed from its current home adjacent to the newly built I-74 twin bridges. According to the official I-74 Facebook page, the majority of bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. After initial proposed plans of implosion, explosives will now only be used on select locations of the bridge.
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
