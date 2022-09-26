Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
Virginia’s First Titanium Demonstration Facility Coming to Halifax County
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made a big announcement in South Boston on Tuesday. Youngkin announced that IperionX Limited will be opening Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility, in Halifax County. According to WDBJ 7, the total investment is $82.1 million and will be put in over two phases. Phase one...
wakg.com
Danville Woman Killed in ATV Crash in Henry County
Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle vs ATV crash in Henry County that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive traveling...
wakg.com
Henry County Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on Kings Mountain Road at the intersection of Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road and failed to stop for...
wakg.com
City of Danville Preparing for Tropical Storm Ian
City of Danville departments are mobilizing in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which are expected to arrive on Friday morning and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph, for much of the weekend. The periods of rain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wakg.com
Construction Underway at GW High School
Construction has begun at George Washington High School that will include a new 2,500-seat gym, a remodeled front of the school, and renovated classrooms. According to WDBJ 7, the $140 million renovations are being paid for with a 1% sales tax increase that was approved last fall. Other construction for...
wakg.com
New Ballou Park Playground Opens
The new Ballou Park playground is officially open for play. This newest addition to Danville’s playgrounds features ADA accessible equipment that users of all ages and abilities can enjoy. The new playground was designed by a group of professionals that include Recreation, Park Maintenance, and Therapeutic Recreation professionals who...
wakg.com
Danville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident
A Danville man was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the 2100 block of West Main Street on Friday morning. At 7:00 Alvin Richardson, 52, was driving his moped eastbound and was struck by a vehicle. Richardson was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries...
wakg.com
Martinsville Woman Charged for Hitting School Bus
A Martinsville woman is being charged after crashing into a School Bus on Friday and injuring two students. According to WSET, 24-year-old, Alisha Woods was charged on Wednesday with reckless driving. Woods was driving on River Road when she crossed the double line and hit the bus. The two injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wakg.com
Three Killed in Halifax County Crash
Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County Tuesday morning, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The wreck occurred on U.S. 360 at 6:40. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle ran off the side of the road, over-corrected, ran off of the left side, overturned several times, and struck a tree in the median. Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Halifax Regional and was pronounced dead there.
wakg.com
59 Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair Killed in Roxboro Crash
A woman was killed Tuesday night in Roxboro when her wheelchair was hit by car. According to WRAL, the accident occurred on Hurdle Mills Road. Connie Holloway, 59, was found dead near the roadway after her wheelchair was hit by a car. Lindsay Carver, 80, was driving the vehicle that hit Holloway. She has been charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and Driving While Impaired.
wakg.com
Danville Police Discover Hidden Camera in Walmart Family Bathroom
The Danville Police Department was notified by a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart on Monday. The media outlet received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. . An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the...
Comments / 0