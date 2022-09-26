Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Halifax County Tuesday morning, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The wreck occurred on U.S. 360 at 6:40. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle ran off the side of the road, over-corrected, ran off of the left side, overturned several times, and struck a tree in the median. Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to Halifax Regional and was pronounced dead there.

