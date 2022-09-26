Read full article on original website
Alburgh Dunes State Park gets 164-acre expansion
ALBURGH, Vt. — Visitors to Alburgh Dunes State Park will now have access to an additional 164 acres of protected land as part of a sweeping expansion project. The addition of the Alburgh Bluffs parcel cost $1.1 million and brings the total size of the park to 789 acres.
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
New East Lakeshore Drive regulations aim to keep the area residential, public hearing set for late October
The new draft of Colchester’s zoning regulations, including new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, have been approved by the selectboard to go to a public hearing. At the board’s Sep. 27 meeting, Planning Commission members and planning and zoning director Cathyann LaRose presented a plethora of updates to the town’s zoning regulations, including the creation of two new districts on East Lakeshore Drive.
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake
Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
Snyder project modified, still not approved
Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
Halloween events 2022: Fun and spooky events in Plattsburgh and beyond
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Halloween is almost here, and Northern New York will be celebrating the spookiest time of year in style with plenty of events for families. Check out our list of activities in Plattsburgh and beyond of events both fun and scary for your boo crew. W.W. Hartwell...
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
Richmond Learns a Town Official Lowered the Fluoride Level in Its Water for Years
An employee of the Town of Richmond may be in hot water for reducing the level of fluoride in the town’s drinking water for years without the public’s knowledge or the consent of town leaders. Water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin, a 37-year worker, acknowledged during a September 19 meeting...
Car fire sends smoke billowing into sky at Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A car engulfed in flames sent a heavy black column of smoke billowing into the sky above the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh. Officials say the fire happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. A viewer video shows what appears to be a black SUV burning...
Balanced attack leads to Plattsburgh High School volleyball sweep over Lake Placid High School
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Dominant play on multiple sides led to a Plattsburgh High School varsity volleyball (5-3) sweep in five sets over Lake Placid High School (5-5). Serving was a key component to the Hornets success, scoring a total of 20 aces as a team. Their offense featured a...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Beekmantown High School volleyball takes tight five-set match over Northern Adirondack High School
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — The Beekmantown High School girls varsity volleyball team (5-2) was able to take a close five-set win over Northern Adirondack High School (5-3) The play of senior middle hitter Ella Repas and senior outside hitter Charlize Daniels helped the Eagles extend their winning streak to five. Repas led all Beekmantown attackers with 10 kills, while also adding in three digs, one assist and three blocks. Daniels was a solid contributor on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball, with 11 digs, nine kills, two service aces and one block.
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
Pet Connection: Sept. 29, 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — This week we have two pups looking for their forever home. Lacy is a five-year-old German Shepard with a sweet demeanor who can also be a bit shy. It might take some time, but you should be able to win her over with treats, a little patience and an abundance of outdoor adventures.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
State police investigating threat to Mt. Mansfield Union High School
JERICHO, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threat made to Mt. Mansfield Union High School in Jericho. Police said the threat was made toward the school on social media. School officials and law enforcement worked together to identify the student that made the threat. Due to the student's age, their identity won't be released.
