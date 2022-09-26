ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Mistrial means issues surrounding next Mason Sisk trial will have to be argued, again

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vU84_0iBCqIes00

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – It has been a week since a Limestone County judge declared a mistrial in the case of Mason Sisk.

The teenager is charged with killing five family members in Elkmont in September 2019 when he was just 14. The victims included his parents, John and Mary Sisk, his six-year-old brother Grayson, his 4-year-old sister Aurora and his six-month-old brother Colson.

Man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed

The state had rested its case before the mistrial ruling and its evidence included an interview with investigators where Sisk eventually told them he killed his family.

The mistrial ruling came shortly before the defense was due to begin its case. The court ruled the mistrial was necessary because of the late arrival of evidence involving Mary Sisk’s cell phone. Prosecutors said the access code to the phone was only cracked open at an FBI lab on Sept. 14, the third day of the trial.

Prosecutors notified the court and the defense. They shared a hard drive with Mary’s phone messages with the defense over the weekend.

The database contained thousands of messages. Defense attorneys Shay Golden and Michael Sizemore asked for a mistrial, arguing they couldn’t possibly go through the messages in a timely way to assess if any of the information would help their case. Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise declared a mistrial and later set a new trial date for Feb. 13.

Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking

There were four days of testimony in this case. Practically speaking that means both sides got a preview of the next trial, but Sisk attorney Michael Sizemore, says some key issues will need to be reargued, because the previous record in the case won’t have any effect on the new trial.

The record will be part of any appellate record, Sizemore said.

“Because the case was declared a mistrial, no party can be advantaged by that decision, so all of the substantive rulings the judge made, even pre-trial, all have to be relitigated. As far as the admissibility of any evidence, whether or not a statement is due to be suppressed,” Sizemore said. “We have to go back and not just pay lip service to that…we have to legitimately go back and litigate the suppression issue.”

The defense continues to argue that Sisk was improperly detained the night of the shootings and questioned for an extended period, without being given a Miranda warning. The defense also argues that information obtained through questioning Sisk, including the location of the alleged murder weapon, should be thrown out.

Sizemore said the defense is reviewing Mary Sisk’s phone information, but it is a time-consuming process.

Protests, work stoppages planned over conditions inside Alabama prisons

“The data as we received it, has to be accessed through a single source, because of the way you have to extract it off the hard drive that was given to us,” Sizemore said. “So really, only one person can work on that at any given time. It is a tedious process and we’re still waiting to get John’s phone back, which would be of significantly more interest given the testimony in this case.”

Prosecutors said the FBI has not been able to open John Sisk’s phone. The defense is planning to hire an expert to try and open that way to retrieve messages.

The defense is asking the court to allow it access to the alleged murder weapon, so they can have an outside expert examine it. There are also questions about the search for the gun.

At the end of his police interview, Sisk appeared to agree to show investigators the area where he left the gun, but no body camera footage of that search has emerged. A Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator said he found the gun during a directed search of the area less than a mile from the Sisk family home.

As part of its argument to suppress statements Sisk gave to law enforcement, the defense told the court last week that the then 14-year-old was in Blakely’s truck for 40 minutes with no recording of any conversation.

A hearing is set for Dec. 2 on the defense’s motion to bar statements Sisk made to investigators from being included in the next trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WAAY-TV

2 indicted in Madison County mail theft

Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Elkmont, AL
Elkmont, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama resident charged with kidnapping his own children, taking to Germany

A former Alabama resident has been charged with international parental kidnapping, federal authorities announced Thursday. Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen, formerly of Huntsville, was extradited from Germany to the United States to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra announced in a news release.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Fbi#Violent Crime#Limestone County Circuit
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lavacacountytoday.com

Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022

August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
MOULTON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday

AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy