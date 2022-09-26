Read full article on original website
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
MLGW to reopen care centers to walk-in customers next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers will soon be able to visit customer care centers, again. The downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington walk-in customer care centers are reopening next week. The Summer Avenue office remains closed. MLGW is also rolling out a new online appointment system...
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Memphis moving company sends truckloads of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Ian walloped the Florida coastline as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Armstrong Relocation is jumping into action to bring relief to those affected by the storm. As early as sunrise Thursday morning, the Memphis moving company already shipped off around 40,000 pounds of...
Man injured in afternoon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
Shelby County Clerk says you should still expect long lines as offices reopen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert outlined short-term progress and long-term solutions Monday as offices reopened following closures to catch up on backlogs of car plates and tags. ABC24 found lines formed early Monday morning at the clerk's downtown Memphis location. Halbert told ABC24 staff that used...
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
Police Officer Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Collierville (Collierville, TN)
According to the Collierville Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a Collierville police officer was run [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man critical after shooting on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heavy police presence erupted on Summer Avenue Thursday night after a man was critically wounded in a shooting. Officers responded to the scene at 3085 Summer Avenue, next door to Tee Jay’s Liquors, at 7:31 p.m. There, police located the victim, who was then...
MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
Police search for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
Collierville Officer injured in altercation
On September 24, Collierville Police Department received a call from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to locate a suspect involved in a shooting in their jurisdiction. The information from Shelby County stated that the Sherriff’s Office believed the suspect, who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette, was located at the Fairfield Inn, in Collierville.
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
Adult, child injured in shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
Lane closures happening along Interstate 55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lane closures are happening all along Interstate 55 in Memphis Tuesday night. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, they start at 8 p.m. and won't end until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closures affect all southbound traffic that will shift into the inside northbound lanes. The...
MLGW announces transition plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water announced who will serve as acting President and CEO. According to the press release, the MLGW board of Chairman, Mitch Graves, was nominated by the mayor and confirmed by the Memphis City Council. Graves announced a Vice president to help in...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Why it’s so hard to attract grocery stores in parts of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The time it takes you to drive from Memphis to Little Rock, Arkansas. That’s how long it takes one Memphis man to just get fresh, affordable food. James Riley was patiently waiting for a bus with his groceries next to him on a Friday afternoon. Riley said he lives in Smokey City in […]
