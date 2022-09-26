Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino & J. Cole’s Highly-Anticipated Collab “90 Proof” Lives Up To The Hype
We’re officially approaching the 4-year mark since the release of Smino’s excellent project, NOIR. Though he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. The St. Louis rapper came out out a handful of singles since then, along with a few collabs with artists like Yebba, J.I.D., and more. However, he’s remained lowkey as fans anticipate one song in particular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs & Pusha T Pen A Cocaine Novella On “Gold Rings”
The wait is finally over. Freddie Gibbs came through with a potential AOTY contender this morning. Following weeks of anticipation with singles like “Too Much” and “Dark Hearted,” the Gary, IN native came through with $oul $old $eparately in its entirety. The new album from Kane boasts 15 songs with a few familiar faces including Pusha T.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo & Takeoff Drop Their Latest Single “Nothing Changed”
We’re less than a week away from the release of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming album, Only Built For Infinity Links. The new project will be their first as a duo, sans Offset. However, Quavo and Takeoff haven’t sounded as revitalized in the past five years as they have on the slew of singles they released since May’s “Hotel Lobby (Unc & Phew).”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute
Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Teddy Riley Says Soulja Boy Owes Daughter Nia Riley An Apology: “We Had An Altercation”
Nia previously alleged that she endured abuse in her relationship with the rapper and her father is sharing his feelings about it. Their relationship has long been over, but it isn’t exactly out of mind. Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s romance was introduced on a global scale years ago when they appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood together, but quickly, their romance unraveled for a television audience. Soulja was said to have been cheating on his girlfriend, but more recently, Nia alleged that while they were together, the rapper abused her.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL Cool J & More Pay Homage To Coolio
Michelle Pfeiffer, Killer Mike, Ice-T, and more paid tribute to Coolio. Hip-hop is mourning the loss of Coolio, who died at 59 on Wednesday. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that rapper’s passing shortly after the news broke. Posey explained a friend found the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in the bathroom of at a house in Los Angeles before an ambulance was called.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Once Auctioned Off A Blunt For $10K At A Charity Auction
Actor Seth Rogen opened up about the charitable moment. Snoop Dogg is one of hip hop’s greatest assets. The West Coast legend is known just as much for his love of California and marijuana as he is his music. As a cannabis enthusiast, Snoop was one of the first rappers to have his own strain of marijuana, dubbed the Snoop OG. Last month, the “Gin & Juice” legend reveled that he smokes a whopping 81 blunts a day, seven days a week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
hotnewhiphop.com
entertainment
Halle Bailey Stuns In Official “Little Mermaid” Trailer: Watch. The first teaser for the live-action remake is officially here. “P-Valley” Star J. Alphonse Gets Emotional About His Role As Lil Murda. Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Discuss Will Smith Slap: “Scary Sh**”. The comedians opened up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi & 2 Chainz “Can’t Believe It” On New “Entergalactic” Track: Listen
Ohio-born entertainer Scott Mescudi returned with his follow-up to 2020’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen this New Music Friday, boasting collaborations from names like Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and 2 Chainz. Tity Boi assisted on Entergalactic‘s eighth track, “Can’t Believe It,” which follows the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Asks For Help Finding Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses: Fans React
Rick Ross says that he wants the pair of glasses worn by Jeffrey Dahmer. Rick Ross asked for help on Twitter locating a pair of glasses similar to that of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Tuesday morning. The post came as quite a shock to many of the Miami rapper’s followers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
hotnewhiphop.com
OneShotAce & Rowdy Rebel Turn It Up On “No Slack”
Rowdy Rebel came through with his latest body of work earlier this year, Rowdy Vs. Rebel, serving as his first post-prison release. However, he’s also lent his talents to other artists in what’s been a fairly underrated feature run. This week, Rowdy linked up with buzzing rapper OneShotAce...
Comments / 0