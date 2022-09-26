ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 29

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to FM 2492. This was in regard to an out-of-control subject on the property. Upon arrival, contact was made with two people, and it was determined only a verbal argument had occurred. One person was advised to stay away from the above listed address. The other requested a Criminal Trespass Warning for the address on FM 2492.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
County
Brown County, TX
County
Mills County, TX
Brown County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mills County, TX
Crime & Safety
brownwoodnews.com

North Lake Community Church Members Honor Brown County Sheriff’s Department

Tuesday morning on the lawn of the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, several members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas gathered to show support and to say thank you to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
COLEMAN, TX
#Violent Crime#Institutional Division
brownwoodnews.com

1 death, 22 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 22 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 22 positives this week, 2 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 15 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Potential move of Health Department discussed before City Council

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council heard a presentation from Brownwood/Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick regarding a potential move of the Health Department to 305 Booker Street on the TSTC campus, using City and County American Recovery Play funds for the renovation. The City Council...
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman

COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
BROWNWOOD, TX
Public Safety
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman

COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84.  When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed. The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not…
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two fatalities in three-vehicle accident near Coleman over weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25

Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Daniel ‘Chacho’ Ramirez

Daniel Armando Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary Prayer Service from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 with Father Frances officiating followed by interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Elwood Allen Bailey

Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
BLANKET, TX

