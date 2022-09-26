Read full article on original website
Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 29
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to FM 2492. This was in regard to an out-of-control subject on the property. Upon arrival, contact was made with two people, and it was determined only a verbal argument had occurred. One person was advised to stay away from the above listed address. The other requested a Criminal Trespass Warning for the address on FM 2492.
North Lake Community Church Members Honor Brown County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday morning on the lawn of the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, several members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas gathered to show support and to say thank you to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County.
Brown County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team places third at national contest
The Brown County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team of Ashtyn Adams, Blaze Cozart and Hayden Schroeder recently competed at the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, Nebraska, were they placed third in the national contest. The trio’s third-place finish was sparked by a 3rd High in Sheep/Goats, 3rd High in...
Two-vehicle collision in Callahan County claims life of 30-year-old woman
According to information received from the Texas Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon, a two-vehicle accident between a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Ford Expedition at 5:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 on State Highway 36, 12 miles south of Baird, claimed one life. Megan Janea Murphy, 30, from Jarrell,...
1 death, 22 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 22 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 22 positives this week, 2 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 15 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Potential move of Health Department discussed before City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council heard a presentation from Brownwood/Brown County Health Department Administrator Lisa Dick regarding a potential move of the Health Department to 305 Booker Street on the TSTC campus, using City and County American Recovery Play funds for the renovation. The City Council...
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
Two fatalities in three-vehicle accident near Coleman over weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
Dr. Terry V. Pursley retiring Oct. 25
Effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Terry V. Pursley, MD located at 4100 US 377, Brownwood, TX 76801 will be retiring from active practice. Dr. Pursley has trusted his care to Alyn D. Hatter, DO, MS, FAOCD, who will continue to see patients at the respective location. All patient medical records will continue to be maintained onsite at the above address. For information regarding your medical records, including to obtain copies or to transfer your records, please submit all such requests in writing to Epiphany Dermatology at the following address for processing: 6601 Vaught Ranch Rd, Ste 200, Austin, TX 78730.
Daniel ‘Chacho’ Ramirez
Daniel Armando Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary Prayer Service from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 with Father Frances officiating followed by interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Elwood Allen Bailey
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
WEEK 6 GRIDIRON GLIMPSE: Two local collisions as Zephyr visits Brookesmith, San Saba hosts Coleman
The lightest night of action during the regular season takes place Friday with only five games in the BrownwoodNews.com coverage area, including a battle of Brown County between Zephyr and Brookesmith in the six-man ranks, and a District 5-2A Division I clash between Coleman and San Saba. The following are...
