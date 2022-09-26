ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Cal Could Face Former Coach Sonny Dykes

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Tyc_0iBCphZ800

Seven of the eight experts we cite have Pac-12 teams in both the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl

Three points need to be made regarding this week’s projected bowl matchups from eight college football experts:

1. No one predicts a Pac-12 team will be in the four-team College Football Playoff, one week after three of them had USC in the national semifinals. The Trojans' too-close-for-comfort, 17-14 win over Oregon State apparently scared them off even though the Trojans rose one spot to No. 6 in the rankings.

2. Seven of the eight experts predict that the Pac-12 will put teams into two New Year’s Six Bowls – the Rose Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.

3. Seven of the sites project that Cal will be in a bowl game, and two of them pair the Golden Bears with TCU in the First Responder Bowl. That matchup would pit Cal against its former coach, Sonny Dykes, who is in his first year as head coach of TCU.

Dykes was Cal’s head coach for four seasons from 2013 through 2016 and was the Bears head coach when Jared Goff was their quarterback. Dykes was dismissed after the 2016 season and was replaced by current Cal head coach Justin Wilcox. TCU is 3-0, but faces Oklahoma this week.

The pecking order of bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, as well as the date and location of those bowls, is listed after the projections.

Here are the eight bowl projections for Pac-12 teams after four weeks.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Washington vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Syracuse

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Notre Dame

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Air Force

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Army

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Kansas State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Air Force

Independence – Oregon State vs. Army

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Kansas

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Coastal Carolina

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl – Washington vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Washington vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Pittsburgh

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. SMU

.

College Football News

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Notre Dame

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Louisville

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. TCU

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Washington vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Air Force

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. TCU

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Coastal Carolina

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. South Carolina

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. Syracuse

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Kansas State

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

Note: After the Rose Bowl and any other New Year’s Six Bowl, the pecking order of the following bowls can be changed to accommodate geographical and matchup preferences. The following is the traditional Pac-12 bowl pecking order, which is likely to stay more or less intact.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

.

Cover photo of TCU head coach Sonny Dykes by Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Next Job Prediction

College football analysts continue to wonder if Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will jump to a Power Five program. During The Next Round podcast, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports predicted that Sanders will wind up at Auburn because he sees recruiting as the "first and foremost criteria" for the position.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
SB Nation

Heisman Trophy ballot: A leader is emerging after Week 4

It is important to note this at the outset. Neither JP Acosta nor myself have an actual Heisman vote. In my case, that is probably a good thing. But it is just a matter of time until JP is voting on the Heisman. After all, had you listened to him earlier this season, you would have known that Kansas football is fun again, and you would have known that before the rest of your friends.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina. Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Alamo Bowl#Pac 12 Football#Rose Bowl#American Football#Pac 12 Bowl Projections#Usc#Tcu#Espn#Michigan Cotton Bowl
Sporting News

Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench

To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Army
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811

Comments / 0

Community Policy