ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, VT

Comments / 1

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Alburgh Dunes State Park gets 164-acre expansion

ALBURGH, Vt. — Visitors to Alburgh Dunes State Park will now have access to an additional 164 acres of protected land as part of a sweeping expansion project. The addition of the Alburgh Bluffs parcel cost $1.1 million and brings the total size of the park to 789 acres.
ALBURGH, VT
willistonobserver.com

New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store

The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
SHELBURNE, VT
willistonobserver.com

Snyder project modified, still not approved

Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
WILLISTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jay, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

Local artisans to show off at 3rd Annual Backyard Craft Show in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Artists are set to show off their wares this Saturday at the third annual Vermont Backyard Artisan Craft Show. Around 15 vendors will be selling and making art at this year’s show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the featured goods will include handmade baby blankets, painted miniature geodes, pottery pieces, animal and personal portraits, rugs and fresh honey.
ESSEX, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ski Resort#Travel Destinations
mynbc5.com

‘A Hand Up:' Program trains underemployed Vermonters for kitchen work

A program in Vermont aims to help restaurants find more kitchen staff — while lifting those employees out of tough financial situations. Community Kitchen Academy is a free job training program in Barre and Burlington from the Vermont Foodbank and the direct emergency food services provider Feeding Chittenden. The nonprofit organizations explained the program matches a chef instructor with unemployed or underemployed Vermonters. The classes emphasize professional and interpersonal skills students will need to thrive in the food service industry.
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pet Connection: Sept. 29, 2022

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — This week we have two pups looking for their forever home. Lacy is a five-year-old German Shepard with a sweet demeanor who can also be a bit shy. It might take some time, but you should be able to win her over with treats, a little patience and an abundance of outdoor adventures.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

NBC5 to host Lt. Governor candidate debate in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 will host a debate between the two lieutenant governor candidates during primetime on Thursday in South Burlington. GOP candidate Joe Benning will face off with Democratic candidate David Zuckerman live in our studio beginning at 8 p.m. The debate will be broadcast on NBC5...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
WCAX

UVM student found safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont says a missing men’s soccer player has been found safe. They say Randy Montie, 23, was reported missing Tuesday. He is now with a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Newport Chili Fest winners

Winners of the 2022 Newport Chili Fest stand with their trophies in front of the old Customs House. From left to right were Bronson Lizares and Karen Rinner, who took third place, Russell Hinton and Nathan Grimm who placed second, and Keith and Riley Farrell and Tyler Quesnel who represented The Chicken Coop and carried off top honors. They posed with the Chiliman and Dianne LaPlante president of Vermont’s North Country of Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the sponsor of the event.
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston Central School to hold student forum with candidates

WILLISTON, Vt. — Students will get an up-close-and-personal chance to ask Vermont political candidates questions during a candidate forum next month. The Williston Central School will hold its biennial Candidates' Forum on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Al Myers Auditorium. The closed-door forum will allow seventh and eighth-grade students to directly ask candidates questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Catamounts ride high expectations into opener against RIT

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a program-record 22 wins a season ago, head coach Jim Plummer's squad enters the season with expectations at an all-time high. "We can be that top-level team," said Vermont junior goalie Jessie McPherson. The Chatham, Ontario, native registered a 1.97 goals allowed average a season...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy