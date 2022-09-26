Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO