Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

'Tail of two kitties': Bobcat twins introduced at Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pair of new bobcat twins were introduced Wednesday at the Amarillo Zoo. Hampton and Huckleberry arrived at the zoo about two months ago. The one-year-old cubs came from a rehab center in Weatherford. "Each has their own unique personality and they are well acclimated...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Owens Corning offering $2,500 reward for tips on bomb threat

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Owens Corning is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in Tuesday's bomb threat. someone found a note Tuesday stating that there was a bomb placed somewhere in the building. The Amarillo Police Department's bomb...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Bed bugs force Amazon to close Amarillo fulfillment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

AJ Swope Performance Plaza to be open-air music venue

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A nonprofit organization in Amarillo is working with a local foundation to build a one-of-a-kind music venue in Amarillo. The multi-purpose venue is named after the late AJ Swope, a former employee at KVII-TV, who died in 2013. The AJ Swope Performance Plaza will provide...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

SHARE A PHOTO on this National Sons Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Happy National Sons Day!. It’s a day of appreciation not just for sons, but also for the parents who raised them. We’re showing your photos today in our newscasts and online. Use the form below to share a photo or CLICK HERE.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

National Police Remembrance Day: Amarillo PD remembers 3 officers who died from COVID

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is remembering three officers who died in the past year for National Police Remembrance Day. All three officers died from COVID-19. "Today we remember our own heroes who passed in the last year. Sergeant Raquel Saunders, Sergeant Mike Dunn, and Corporal Mike Sanchez," said the Amarillo Police Department. "Thank you all for your service."
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man standing in road fires gun at vehicle, say Hereford police

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford police are looking for a man who fired a gun in city limits Tuesday — hitting a nearby vehicle. Around 6:45 a.m., police said they were called to the 200 block of Hereford Calle on a report of shots fired. Officers were told...
HEREFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police seize more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — About 100,000 fentanyl ills were seized as a result of an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and DEA Amarillo office on Monday. According to a news release, APD's Narcotics Unit, along with the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of about 100,000 fentanyl pills.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers 'Fugitive of the Week' wanted by sheriff's offices in two counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers 'Fugitive of the Week' is wanted by sheriff's offices in two counties. Timothy Lee Phillips Jr. is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for bond surrender - fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for bond surrender - possession of controlled substance PG1.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Grand jury clears 3 deputies who shot Tri-State Fair gunman

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Potter County Grand Jury cleared the three deputies who shot the Tri-State Fair gunman. Grand jurors returned a "no bill," meaning they determined Deputy Jake Snyder, Sgt. Eric Hooker and Deputy David Deleon were justified in their use of force. The suspect opened fire...
POTTER COUNTY, TX

