South Boston, VA

WBTM

Danville Woman Killed in ATV Crash in Henry County

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle vs ATV crash in Henry County that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive traveling...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Henry County Man Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on Kings Mountain Road at the intersection of Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road and failed to stop for...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Construction Underway at GW High School

Construction has begun at George Washington High School that will include a new 2,500-seat gym, a remodeled front of the school, and renovated classrooms. According to WDBJ 7, the $140 million renovations are being paid for with a 1% sales tax increase that was approved last fall. Other construction for...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

A Danville man was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the 2100 block of West Main Street on Friday morning. At 7:00 Alvin Richardson, 52, was driving his moped eastbound and was struck by a vehicle. Richardson was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Martinsville Woman Charged for Hitting School Bus

A Martinsville woman is being charged after crashing into a School Bus on Friday and injuring two students. According to WSET, 24-year-old, Alisha Woods was charged on Wednesday with reckless driving. Woods was driving on River Road when she crossed the double line and hit the bus. The two injured...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Discover Hidden Camera in Walmart Family Bathroom

The Danville Police Department was notified by a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart on Monday. The media outlet received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. . An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics

An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
EDEN, NC

