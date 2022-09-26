Read full article on original website
Tamcat
3d ago
It’s ridiculous that republicans aren’t on the ballot for every single seat . No democrats should run unopposed . The people in those districts should get the opportunity for change in those districts .
Reply(2)
4
wmay.com
Former Illinois governor denounces one-party rule, pushes for Republicans to make gains
(The Center Square) – Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule. Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained...
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
wmay.com
Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
wglt.org
The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois
No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
edglentoday.com
Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views
Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
FOX 2
Illinois Governor Debate comes to KPLR
Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois for the General Election.
wmay.com
Protestor disrupts AG candidate’s news conference over SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
wlsam.com
Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?
John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
Judge Approves Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement for Illinois Residents
An Illinois judge this week approved a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that...
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
Illinois Races That Could Help Determine Control of U.S. House of Representatives
After gaining control of the House of Representatives in 2018, Democrats are in danger of losing the chamber in the upcoming election thanks to a variety of factors, and five Illinois races could prove key to the efforts of both parties this November. Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in...
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $450M UI Trust Fund payment, Republicans say ‘not good enough’
CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. On Tuesday, Pritzker said due to continued historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance...
