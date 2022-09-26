ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tamcat
3d ago

It’s ridiculous that republicans aren’t on the ballot for every single seat . No democrats should run unopposed . The people in those districts should get the opportunity for change in those districts .

collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
advantagenews.com

Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
wmay.com

Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates take sides on abortion

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, candidates for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District shared their thoughts on abortion. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, spoke at a Planned Parenthood event this week in Aurora to support women’s access to abortion. He said Illinois is an example of what to do regarding abortion care.
wglt.org

The national wave of unfounded election-fraud accusations does not spare Illinois

No Republican nominee for president has won Illinois since 1988, with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump by more than 1 million votes in the last election two years ago. As a reliably blue state, Illinois has been largely spared from the viral conspiracy theories about vote fraud and physical threats against elections officials that continue to plague many swing states, including Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan.
edglentoday.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Provides Response To Madison County State's Attorney's Views

Letter To Madison County States Attorney Haine From Gov. JB Pritzker:. I was disappointed to read your letter and watch your television interview defending a criminal justice status quo where accused murderers, domestic batterers, rapists, and other dangerous criminals can buy their way out of jail pending trial if they have enough money. Unfortunately, you made clear in the KDSK interview that your real concern is not about the serious offenses you falsely claim are non-detainable, but to ensure that low level defendants face punishment before they are found guilty. Your approach – seeking to deter possible future crimes by punishing individuals accused of less serious offenses before they have the opportunity to defend themselves in court – is contrary to the foundation of our justice system and based on outdated research that has been debunked.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
wlsam.com

Why Does Illinois Have So Many Townships, Anyway?

John Howell speaks with Robert Reed, Contributor for Chicago Magazine. They discuss Reed’s latest piece on Illinois and its many government entities. Illinois has more than any other state and most are not of use to us – in particular, our large number of townships. Reed discusses why that is and why we have not yet bid them farewell.
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
