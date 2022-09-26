Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' was a '90s anthem
Coolio was the thinking person’s rapper. If you were there in 1995, you remember where you were when you heard Gangsta’s Paradise for the first time. The song was on the great soundtrack to the rather dismal movie Dangerous Minds, and from the moment you heard that unmistakable sample from the old Stevie Wonder song Pastime Paradise, you were hooked. The lyrics spoke to the harsh realities of living in the ghetto with danger, death, and temptation lurking around every corner (“Death ain't nothin' but a heartbeat away/I'm livin' life, do or die, what can I say/I'm 23 now, but will I live to see 24?/The way things is going, I don't know”). Coolio did, of course, live to see 24. He died on Wednesday at 59. His best-known song was serious yet danceable and the absence of profanity (reputedly at the request of Wonder) made the song innocuous enough that even parents liked it. The song was the biggest-selling single of the year according to Billboard, and Coolio rode the popularity of the song all the way to a Grammy the following year.
Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during school concert and her reaction is priceless
The child had been in foster care since she was born. She was adopted by a family who has been raising her with love and patience.
