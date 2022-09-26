ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
The Blade

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' was a '90s anthem

Coolio was the thinking person’s rapper. If you were there in 1995, you remember where you were when you heard Gangsta’s Paradise for the first time. The song was on the great soundtrack to the rather dismal movie Dangerous Minds, and from the moment you heard that unmistakable sample from the old Stevie Wonder song Pastime Paradise, you were hooked. The lyrics spoke to the harsh realities of living in the ghetto with danger, death, and temptation lurking around every corner (“Death ain't nothin' but a heartbeat away/I'm livin' life, do or die, what can I say/I'm 23 now, but will I live to see 24?/The way things is going, I don't know”).  Coolio did, of course, live to see 24. He died on Wednesday at 59.  His best-known song was serious yet danceable and the absence of profanity (reputedly at the request of Wonder) made the song innocuous enough that even parents liked it. The song was the biggest-selling single of the year according to Billboard, and Coolio rode the popularity of the song all the way to a Grammy the following year.
