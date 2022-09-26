Read full article on original website
KRDO
Catholics in Colorado Springs reflect on the ‘rich legacy’ of Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Catholics in Colorado Springs are remembering the life and legacy of Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan, who after serving in Colorado Springs for 20 years, died peacefully at Penrose Hospital on Tuesday. The impact is felt deeply by the Diocese of Colorado Springs, and the men...
KRDO
Annual High Country Toy Run to cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Annual High Country Toy Run, a police-escorted motorcycle ride, will cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the High Country Toy Run is hosted by The Pikes Peak Bikers Church and benefits children in El Paso, Teller, and Elbert counties, the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and Vets4Vets.
KRDO
Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of people are expected to come together Saturday for the Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, the Colorado Springs Walk, which is one of 13 in the state, will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Colorado Springs walk has a fundraising goal of $235,000. Collectively, the 13 walks have a goal of $2.42 million.
Folk music festival to take over Colorado Springs resort this weekend
Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance. According to the organization's description of the...
KRDO
The Pueblo ‘Toy Bowl’ collects donations for southern Colorado families in need
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the 43rd straight year bikers and local law enforcement are teaming up for the annual Pueblo Toy Bowl. The Toy Bowl is held each year at Dutch Clark Stadium. There, two teams will square off on the gridiron for the enjoyment of all those in...
KRDO
Volunteers spend day cleaning up Evergreen Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS COLO. (KRDO) — Volunteers worked Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs to trim trees and prepare for the winter months. Saluting Branches is an organization that helps maintain the landscape at veteran properties. Since so many vets are laid to rest at Evergreen, it was the perfect spot for the organization to bring their next volunteer mission.
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
KRDO
City of Pueblo offering free electric vehicle charging until 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is offering free charging at all of its electric vehicle charging stations through Sept. 2024. The city recently received a grant from the Colorado Energy Office for five Level 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station. By mid-2023, the city will have nine electric vehicle chargers available for public use.
KRDO
Veterans Service Officers are struggling to meet growing demand, according to state audit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is dealing with a shortage of Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) according to a report released Wednesday by The Office of the State Auditor. "I’m not bashing the VA at all, but there's a lot of need in...
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo invites people to guess Bailey the giraffe’s due date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is inviting the community to guess when the newest resident at the zoo will arrive. On Sept. 15, the CMZoo announced that 10-year-old Bailey, a reticulated giraffe, was expecting. The new calf will be the seventh member of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's reticulated giraffe herd.
KKTV
‘Life changing:’ Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - USAA gave 10 Colorado Springs military families cars Thursday morning as part of a year-long, nationwide event. The Recycled Rides event is a partnership between USAA, the National Auto Body Council and a number of other businesses in the auto industry. USAA officials say 100...
KRDO
New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
KRDO
Lake Pueblo boat owners were only notified through a Facebook group about power outage
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The electricity is shut down permanently at North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo. The owner and operator of the North Shore Marina, Connie Jack believes it will cost millions of dollars to fix the electricity. She does not see the power coming on anytime soon. Colorado Parks...
KRDO
Bishop Emeritus Michael Sheridan, who served as Bishop of Colorado Springs, dies at age 77
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bishop Emeritus Michael John Sheridan, who served as Bishop of Colorado Springs from 2003-2021, died peacefully on Sept. 27, according to his office. The Diocese of Colorado Springs said that on Dec. 4, 2001, Pope John Paul II named him co-adjutor of the Diocese of...
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
KRDO
Pueblo Historical Ghost Walk back with proceeds going towards ending domestic violence
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Historical Ghost Walk is back to share some spooky stories for a good cause. Since 2004, the Ghost Walk has been raising money for the Pueblo Domestic Violence Community Task Force. The organization's goal is to eliminate domestic violence in the Steel City. This...
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
