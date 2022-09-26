ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

KRDO

Annual High Country Toy Run to cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Annual High Country Toy Run, a police-escorted motorcycle ride, will cause temporary road closures Sunday in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, the High Country Toy Run is hosted by The Pikes Peak Bikers Church and benefits children in El Paso, Teller, and Elbert counties, the United States Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, and Vets4Vets.
KRDO

Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of people are expected to come together Saturday for the Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's. According to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, the Colorado Springs Walk, which is one of 13 in the state, will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Colorado Springs walk has a fundraising goal of $235,000. Collectively, the 13 walks have a goal of $2.42 million.
KRDO

Volunteers spend day cleaning up Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS COLO. (KRDO) — Volunteers worked Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs to trim trees and prepare for the winter months. Saluting Branches is an organization that helps maintain the landscape at veteran properties. Since so many vets are laid to rest at Evergreen, it was the perfect spot for the organization to bring their next volunteer mission.
KKTV

MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
KRDO

City of Pueblo offering free electric vehicle charging until 2024

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is offering free charging at all of its electric vehicle charging stations through Sept. 2024. The city recently received a grant from the Colorado Energy Office for five Level 2 dual-port electric vehicle charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station. By mid-2023, the city will have nine electric vehicle chargers available for public use.
KRDO

New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KRDO

Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
