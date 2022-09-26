ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
GM Heritage Center to move to Grand Blanc Twp

A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development

Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
More inmates graduate from Genesee County’s IGNITE program

GENESEE Co. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is celebrating a new graduating class of the jail’s IGNITE program. The IGNITE Program enables inmates to receive a high school education or trade school certification. On Wednesday, some of them received their commercial driver’s license (CDL). Swanson...
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
Police investigating threat against Alma High School

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
Flint and Latinx Team up for Translation Services

New member appointed to Davison School Board's vacant position

DAVISON, Mich. - Holly Halabicky, who retired last year as the Executive Director of Student Services for Davison Community Schools, has been appointed to the vacant position on the Davison Board of Education. Halabicky was unanimously selected at a September 27 special meeting convened by the Genesee Intermediate School District...
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
Saginaw to spend millions in ARPA funding for housing and blight elimination

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Resident is Saginaw could soon see their wishes answered when it comes to affordable housing and blight eliminations. City Council members this week approved using $5-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a revolving loan fund to address blighted homes and commercial buildings. “The...
Local expert says Flint mental health study ‘wasn’t a surprise’

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A study conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina found about one in four Flint residents had PTSD, and one in five dealt with depression five years after the on-set of the Flint water crisis. Genesee Health System CEO Dan Russell says the study confirms what he’s seen in Flint firsthand.
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
