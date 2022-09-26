The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?

