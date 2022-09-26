Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang Convertible
The unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang range brought with it a few interesting new elements, not the least of which is the highly-anticipated Dark Horse coupe model. The Ford Mustang Convertible lineup retains two engine options for 2024, with the higher output GT Convertible reviewed separately. The less-powerful EcoBoost Convertible did get its share of TLC, however, and promises to give buyers even more driving pleasure than before. With more duality in this format, you can enjoy drop-top cruising and the occasional burnout on track - but if you were hoping for a manual transmission, you're plumb out of luck. Based on a heavily revised version of the old platform, but with a substantially revised engine, is the EcoBoost Mustang all you need for your drop-top thrills? Or is something missing from the equation?
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini's Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part XI)
It was a long, uphill battle to get the Espada into production. Seemingly no designer would deliver on Ferruccio Lamborghini’s desire for a four-seat grand touring coupe. While style was fine, outlandish design was unacceptable. Yet designers disappointed him on the Islero (which was supposed to be a real four-seater) and fought him on what became the Espada.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1969 Ford LTD 2-Door Hardtop
Ford updated its full-sized cars for 1969, stretching the wheelbase a couple of inches and adding a completely new snout. Production of this generation of big Fords continued through 1978, with well over a half-million sold just for 1969, so these cars were everywhere on American roads well into the 1990s. Here's one of the sportiest models you could buy in that first year, found in a Colorado self-service car graveyard last month.
Tuned 2006 Ford GT Spreads V8 Music Through Germany In Autobahn Run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took center stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini ends Aventador production, closes chapter on pure V-12 era
Production of the Lamborghini Aventador reached its end last week, marking a new milestone for Lamborghini in more ways than one. The final example was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a custom light blue color chosen by its Swiss buyer. The Ultimae version of the Aventador was...
MotorTrend Magazine
Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra
We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
Why Didn’t Chrysler Send Off the 2023 300C as a Hellcat?
The 2023 Chrysler 300C was recently unveiled at the North American International Auto Show. Here is why it won't be available with Hellcat power. The post Why Didn’t Chrysler Send Off the 2023 300C as a Hellcat? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
First Look: 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty
Since roughly the dawn of time (or at least the dawn of manufacturing in Detroit), pickup truck makers have enjoyed beating each other over the head in a perpetual game of one-upmanship. Torque, towing, interior appointments – it’s rare for any stone to be left unturned when one brand decides to move the goalposts.
Truth About Cars
Ford Delays Vehicles After Running Out of Badges
With supply constraints persisting within the automotive industry, the knowledge that a manufacturer has induced a production stall due to a lack of parts is hardly big news. Nobody seems able to source enough batteries and the semiconductor shortage has left automakers dealing with routine factory shutdowns. But Ford seems to be confronting one of the saddest examples we’ve yet seen and has confirmed that it’s delaying trucks – seemingly because it doesn’t have enough trim badging or Blue Ovals to go around.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: What Do You Think of Citroën's New Logo?
Now that Stellantis owns Citroën, there's a chance North America may see automobiles wearing French badges populating its streets once again. However, the corporate emblem may look a little different from the one you remember – assuming you're old enough to recall seeing them before the company pulled out of the market in 1974.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Personas: Powel Crosley Junior, Tiny Cars, Radio, and Baseball (Part VI)
Powel Crosley Junior’s life was in expansion mode in the late 1920s, both professionally and with regard to real estate. Previously, we covered his AM radio goals via the ever more powerful 700 WLW station, his new company HQ in Cincinnati, and the growth of his personal real estate with new estates in Cincinnati and Sarasota. But those goings-on didn’t distract Crosley from the entrepreneurial interests he always maintained. Let’s talk about airplanes.
Meet The Ferrari SP51: A One-Off V12 Roadster
If you've got a Ferrari Roma in your garage, life's pretty good. But as far as the Prancing Horse is concerned, you're a nobody. Anyone can buy a supercar, but if you're one of Maranello's special clients, they'll build you a bespoke motorcar through the Special Projects program. The wheeled sculpture you see before you is just that. It's called the SP51, and it's the latest vehicle to join the ever-growing One-Off Series from Ferrari.
Classic Land Rovers Get Electrified And They Mean Business
Think of Land Rover and you think of gas-guzzling hardcore offroaders or ultra-luxury SUVs, but the term 'environmentally-friendly' rarely comes to mind. That's fair when you consider that Land Rovers continue to make use of ICE engines and, in some cases, seriously powerful V8s, but there have been a few cases where Land Rovers have gone green, and Everrati Advanced Technologies (EAT) plans to change perceptions with its range of classic Land Rover Defenders that feature eco-friendly EV conversions. Companies such as ECD have plugged Tesla Model S poweplants into older Defenders, and EAT, in partnership with Hobson Industries Limited, will offer similar conversions for these legendary brutes.
Autoblog
Bentley expands hybrid lineup to Bentaya S and Azure models
People often joke that buyers of ultra-luxury vehicles from Rolls-Royce and Bentley don’t care about gas prices, but even if that’s true, a lot of people still may not want to own the rolling embodiment of earth’s impending doom. Rolls-Royce will go all-electric by 2030, and its British rivals at Bentley are hard at work on the brand’s first EV, expected by 2025. In the meantime, the Brits at Bentley have come up with hybrid powertrains, and the automaker recently announced an expansion of hybrid options for its only SUV, the Bentayga. The automaker says that 100 percent of Bentayga Hybrid owners use their SUVs in full electric mode, with half staying within the vehicle’s electric range.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB stretches the limits of luxury
Stretched out in the back seat of a 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB with the Airline Specification rear seat package, I’m quite possibly in the best seat in the automotive world. My feet are up on a footrest, my head is nestled in a soft headrest pillow, and I’m being treated to the Wave massage function on Max intensity.
Lamborghini Aventador production ends for the second time after sunken cars were replaced
When the Felicity Ace cargo ship caught fire and sank this spring, it took over 4,000 cars to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean with it, including 15 of the last Lambroghini Aventador Ultimae supercars that were built before the model was discontinued and the assembly line closed. Rather than...
