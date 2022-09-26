Read full article on original website
tameka dixon
3d ago
I can't believe this. one of my favorite local dinners to visit in my neighborhood. I hope they catch them real soon
Reply(1)
5
Danielle Gunter
2d ago
Everyone needs to share this. We need a 'Don't mess with Noni's.' page, and BOLO to Out the bad guys disrespecting our hangout.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
Police seek suspect after Royal Oak bank robbed
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a Royal Oak bank on Tuesday afternoon.Police were dispatched to the Huntington Bank located at 4609 Crooks after one of the employees called 911 to report the robbery. According to police, the male suspect entered the bank at 4:41 p.m. on Sept. 27, implied he had a weapon under his jacket to the teller, and demanded money.The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.Police say a K-9 officer tracked his path to a nearby street, where they believe he entered a vehicle and fled the area.The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10, 120-130 lbs., wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask over his face, olive green sweatpants, and white gym shoes, with possible tattoos on his wrists. No injuries were reported.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter at 248-246-3456.
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for help from the community regarding an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer, two male victims (ages 29 and 25) were leaving a local bar when two armed suspects approached them at the corner and robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, and money. One of the victims was also assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital and released. If anyone recognizes this suspect(s), or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago. Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit man gunned down by uninvited guest at his mom's birthday party; family still searching for answers
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for tips that lead to the arrest of the shooter who killed 34-year-old Antonio Holloway of Detroit at his mom’s birthday party in July.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads. Maddox is Black with a light...
WANTED: 2 suspects in robbery, assault on people leaving bar in Detroit [PHOTOS]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public as it investigates a midnight armed robbery. Police say a man was hit in the back of the head with a pistol.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit family demands answers about Antonio Holloway’s murder
DETROIT – Antonio Holloway’s family wants answers after the 34-year-old was shot to death in Detroit. The person who did it is still on the loose. Holloway was shot five times on July 17, 2022. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. during the birthday party Holloway was throwing for his mother.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in front of house on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in front of a house on Detroit’s east side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue, which is near Gratiot Avenue and Conner Street. Officials said a man was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Comments / 9