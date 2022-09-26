ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a Royal Oak bank on Tuesday afternoon.Police were dispatched to the Huntington Bank located at 4609 Crooks after one of the employees called 911 to report the robbery. According to police, the male suspect entered the bank at 4:41 p.m. on Sept. 27, implied he had a weapon under his jacket to the teller, and demanded money.The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.Police say a K-9 officer tracked his path to a nearby street, where they believe he entered a vehicle and fled the area.The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10, 120-130 lbs., wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask over his face, olive green sweatpants, and white gym shoes, with possible tattoos on his wrists. No injuries were reported.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter at 248-246-3456.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO