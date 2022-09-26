18-year-old charged with armed robbery in Canton

Nasheem Davis Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Canton teen was arrested Thursday after authorities say he held two women at gunpoint and stole cash from them.

Nasheem Daquan Davis, 18, of Canton, is charged with five felonies: one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to his arrest warrant filed Thursday by the Canton Police Department.

In the warrant, authorities say between 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the front gate of Walden Crossing Apartment Homes in Canton, Davis pointed a handgun at the driver and passenger and stole about $120 from them each.

He was booked in the Cherokee County jail Thursday, a booking report shows.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody with no bond, said Capt. Jay Baker, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.