Canton, GA

18-year-old charged with armed robbery in Canton

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, ejohnson
 3 days ago
Nasheem Davis Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Canton teen was arrested Thursday after authorities say he held two women at gunpoint and stole cash from them.

Nasheem Daquan Davis, 18, of Canton, is charged with five felonies: one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, according to his arrest warrant filed Thursday by the Canton Police Department.

In the warrant, authorities say between 5 and 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the front gate of Walden Crossing Apartment Homes in Canton, Davis pointed a handgun at the driver and passenger and stole about $120 from them each.

He was booked in the Cherokee County jail Thursday, a booking report shows.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody with no bond, said Capt. Jay Baker, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

S Bishop
3d ago

My heart goes out to his mom. That’s a long & heartbreaking road for her. Of course, to the 2 ladies that were his victims. Pray you both are strong enough to be overcomers and not let his evil deeds cause you to live in fear. Dig deep within yourselves and find that strength to be a conqueror and not his victims 🙏’s.

