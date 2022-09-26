Read full article on original website
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
Canada to Drop Vaccine and ArriveCan App Requirement
Masks will also no longer be required on planes and trains. The new rules go into effect on October 1.
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers as Hurricane Fiona Hits Caribbean
American, Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue have all issued various waivers for destinations in the Caribbean amid the disruptions and devastation of Hurricane Fiona.
Air Canada’s Aeroplan Credit Card Is Worth it for U.S. Travelers
Even if you have no plans to visit Canada, the Aeroplan Credit Card by Air Canada offers points that can be used on 45 other airlines and counting that serve more than 1,300 global destinations.
Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam—What Travelers Need to Know
The U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic is the first new member to join the SkyTeam alliance—which includes Delta, Air France, and KLM—in eight years.
Delta Is Adding These New Europe Routes in 2023
Delta is launching (or relaunching) routes to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Switzerland in the summer of 2023.
How Delta Plans to Improve Premium Economy Class
Delta just revamped it's premium economy with elevated meal options, boutique amenity kits, and tools to help customers sleep easier on long-haul flights.
Cheetahs Return to India's National Parks for First Time in 70 Years
Cheetahs from Namibia have been relocated to India, where the population died out seven decades ago. They'll be released into India's national parks.
