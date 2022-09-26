Read full article on original website
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan
A report from the Arsenal camp came out yesterday about promising Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who is a key target for the London club. In a reported conversation with a Danish sports magazine recently he admitted to being a Liverpool fan..
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Speaks On Chelsea Interest
Anthony Gordon was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea in the summer, and he has been speaking about it recently.
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
BBC
Rashford wins player of the month award
Marcus Rashford has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September. Manchester United's number 10 was involved in all four league goals scored this month, with two goals and two assists in the games against Leicester and Arsenal.
