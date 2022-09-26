ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 5

mizerbob
3d ago

That's great news for the travelers passing through. The food was the pits the last time I had to eat there waiting for my flight.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
August, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anand Singh
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
CBS San Francisco

SFO drug smuggling scheme lands East Bay man in federal prison for 10 years

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 43-year-old Hayward man, who attempted to evade sentencing by boarding a freighter destined for Haiti, will be spending 10 years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle drugs through San Francisco International Airport.Lemack Bellot was convicted of drug smuggling charges on March 4 after a week-long trial.At trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Bellot attempted to facilitate the smuggling of cocaine through SFO in May 2018 and in November 2018.  Unbeknown to Bellot, the shipments were not actually cocaine because he was negotiating with a confidential source working for the DEA.Drug agents...
HAYWARD, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community

ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness

SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy