SAN FRANCISCO -- A 43-year-old Hayward man, who attempted to evade sentencing by boarding a freighter destined for Haiti, will be spending 10 years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle drugs through San Francisco International Airport.Lemack Bellot was convicted of drug smuggling charges on March 4 after a week-long trial.At trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Bellot attempted to facilitate the smuggling of cocaine through SFO in May 2018 and in November 2018. Unbeknown to Bellot, the shipments were not actually cocaine because he was negotiating with a confidential source working for the DEA.Drug agents...

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO