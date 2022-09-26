ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett involved in one-car accident, is 'alert and responsive'

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident Monday and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garrett left practice in his 2021 Porsche and was driving south when the accident occurred, OSHP officials told News 5 Cleveland . A female passenger also went to the hospital. The car veered off the right side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest around 3 p.m. ET, News 5 Cleveland reported. No cause of the crash has been provided.

OSHP officials told News 5 that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and that both Garrett and the female passenger were wearing seatbelts. Garrett's injuries were minor, they said.

"Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated. While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive," Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement . "The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

Lynn told Cleveland.com that "nothing is broken."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOh64_0iBCmVAt00
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a Sept. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. David Dermer, USA TODAY Sports

DOLPHINS: No 'red flags' in Tua's evaluation; will comply with investigation

NFL NEWSLETTER : Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Garrett, 26, lives in Medina County, where the accident reportedly took place. The defensive star has played for the Browns since 2017, when they picked him first overall in the NFL draft out of Texas A&M University.

Garrett has three sacks and a forced fumble in three games this season. The Browns (2-1) play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Contributing: Akron Beacon Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett involved in one-car accident, is 'alert and responsive'

