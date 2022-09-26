ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Manager who stole nearly $13M from USF is sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Divya Kumar
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Ralph Puglisi, center, left the federal courthouse in Tampa flanked by his two lawyers on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after pleading guilty to embezzling $12.8 million from a nonprofit company affiliated with the University of South Florida. On Monday, Sept. 26, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. [ DIVYA KUMAR | Times ]

Ralph Puglisi, the former accounting manager who embezzled nearly $13 million from the University of South Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

Puglisi, 60, pleaded guilty last year to using company credit cards for more than $12.8 million in charges, a large portion of which went to adult websites as well as travel, home improvements, real estate, wedding costs and other expenses.

While an initial report stated that he was expected to face 6.5 to 8 years in prison, a memo filed by his attorney last week in a Tampa federal court pushed for a shorter sentence, stating that Puglisi had a history of mental and physical illnesses, including a traumatic brain injury, that impacted his decision making.

Puglisi was an accounting manager for University Medical Service Association, a nonprofit that provides staffing and other support for USF’s health care wing. He began embezzling funds from the organization in 2014 to support what his attorney described as a luxurious lifestyle for his wife at the time, Donna McCoy.

The memo from his lawyer stated he also turned to a website, mygirlfund.com, for companionship and believed he was in a relationship with a webcam model. He began sending her money in hopes she would be able to support her family and leave the website. His lawyer said he sent her $6 million. She is being sued by USF, which is attempting to get the money back.

The memo also said Puglisi cooperated with the investigation and with USF, and so far has repaid more than $1.2 million.

An opposing memo filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office called the request for a shorter sentence “astonishing and unreasonable.” It said that “greed, deception, reckless expenditures of fraud proceeds, and acquisition of personal assets” drove the crimes.

As part of his sentence, Puglisi will be held responsible for paying back the full amount to USF and the court entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $12.8 million.

Fight Orwellianism
3d ago

Justice is only for minorities. There are people who steal/rob in a nonviolent crime and receives twenty-five To life. White collar crime 13 million gets ten year’s impacting thousands of people's lives.

hunterwilder
3d ago

"Puglisi had a history of mental and physical illnesses, including a traumatic brain injury, that impacted his decision making." But, he wasn't so addled he couldn't use USF credit cards repeatedly over a period of 8 years, to the tune of $12.8 M, in order to provide his then wife a "luxurious lifestyle." Forget it. I don't care if he was "in love" with a webcam model he sent $6M to, no one could possibly be swayed by that idiotic defense. Off to the slammer with you, Puglisi.

