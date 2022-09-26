Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
2022 Governor's Cup Press Conference
Brown head coach James Perry, senior running back Allen Smith and senior defensive tackle Brooks Jones all joined the University of Rhode Island football program and Governor Dan McKee at the Rhode Island State House at a press conference for this Saturday's Governor's Cup football game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Meade Stadium in Kingston.
brownbears.com
Women's Rugby Hosts Mount St. Mary's Saturday at Marvel Field
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-1-1) welcome the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-2) to Marvel Field for a Saturday match on ESPN+. Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will stream on ESPN+. FAN ZONE. A fan shuttle will run from Faunce Arch and the...
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Readies for Dartmouth; Wagner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (6-2, 0-1 Ivy League) return to conference play with a road contest against the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5, 0-1 Ivy League) on Saturday (Oct. 1) before returning to College Hill to welcome the Wagner Seahawks (4-4, 0-0 NEC) on Sunday (Oct. 2). Saturday's...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer hosts Columbia in first home Ivy contest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team plays its first home Ivy League game of the season this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. against Columbia. Both the Bears and Lions won their first conference game of the season last week and now will be looking to kick off the Ivy season with a 2-0 start.
brownbears.com
Women's tennis to compete at ITA Regionals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team will compete at the ITA Regionals this weekend in Hanover, N.H. The event runs from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. A total of 199 student-athletes are registered to compete. For Brown, Ali Benedetto, Addison Ahlstrom, Olivia Mariotti, and Vivian...
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Returns to Hope Street Pizza this Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will return to Hope Street Pizza on the East Side of Providence this Thursday at 6 p.m. The show will be broadcast live on the radio on 790 The Score. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by Perry, along with two...
brownbears.com
Brown Bears Podcast: Ken Hunt
The Brown Bears Podcast returns this week with Ken Hunt, the Alden-Rothenberg Men's and Women's Cross Country/Track & Field Coaching Chair. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today's Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click.
brownbears.com
Volleyball travels to Cornell and Columbia for weekend matches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball will hit the road for the first time in Ivy League play, traveling to Cornell and Columbia over the weekend. The Bears will play at Cornell on Friday (Sept. 30) and Columbia on Saturday (Oct. 1). The game at Cornell will begin at 7...
