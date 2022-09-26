Read full article on original website
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County to apply for $19.1 million grant for water treatment
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County will apply for a $19.1 million grant from Georgia’s Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund to complete an expansion at the county’s Antioch Water Treatment Plant. At a Sept. 9 work session, Forsyth County Water and Sewer Director Barry Lucas told county commissioners...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County advances fire station projects
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two fire stations built in Forsyth County more than 20 years ago are set to receive much needed upgrades in the coming years, thanks to a $13.8 million construction contract recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. At their Thursday, Sept. 22, work...
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek puts Scooter's Coffee plans on hold... for now
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Scooter’s Coffee location near Johns Creek’s busiest intersection have been put on hold for now. At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, a host of people associated with the project spread across three rows to await a decision on their request to change zoning conditions that would allow a 664-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee location.
appenmedia.com
Police charge Dunwoody driver who struck building
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have charged a man with multiple drug and traffic offenses after he allegedly drove into the side of an apartment building. Police responded to the scene off Peachtree Place Parkway on Aug. 21, after a woman was awakened by the crash. The van allegedly...
appenmedia.com
82-year-old Roswell man accused of killing wife
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested an 82-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 15. The Roswell Police Department says the incident happened some time before 4 p.m., which is when officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive. There, they found 80-year-old Judith Miller deceased, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
appenmedia.com
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars”...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody police investigate cases of reported check fraud
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two reports of check fraud that took place in August. Police reports said two residents reported to their banks that checks had been cashed on their accounts without their permission. In both cases the check was a legitimate check that had been altered to withdraw more money from the bank accounts.
appenmedia.com
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Proposal Due Date: OCTOBER 18, 2022, BY 2:00PM LOCAL TIME. Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
appenmedia.com
Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition. Fulton County Schools entered into a landmark agreement with Auburn University last year...
appenmedia.com
$3.1 million SPLOST VIII renovations unveiled at Midway Park
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like a week doesn’t go by in Forsyth County without a new park announcement or initiative being announced. But as good as flashy new projects are, local officials say renovations at existing parks, like those unveiled at Midway Park in south Forsyth last week, are just as important to the community.
appenmedia.com
Improvements coming for East Roswell Park
ROSWELL, Ga. — East Roswell Park is due for a series of improvements after the Roswell City Council approved a five-year park master plan Sept. 26. The master plan, one of the items in Mayor Kurt Wilson’s 100-day plan, is intended to provide a comprehensive review of the city’s parks, goals and recommendations for implementation over the next five years. It also includes a review of long-term strategies that extend beyond that period, such as land acquisition recommendations to support the continued growth of the community.
appenmedia.com
INVITATION TO BID
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If...
appenmedia.com
North Italia restaurant now open in Dunwoody
Description: North Italia prides itself on delivering handcrafted Italian food in a modern environment with an in-restaurant experience that prioritizes great hospitality every time. We celebrate the opportunity to connect with the local community, finding new guests and team members to share our love of food and beverage. Opened: August...
appenmedia.com
Northern Ridge announces August Eagle Scouts
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on August 25, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Evan Hite, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and...
appenmedia.com
Suicide Awareness Month: Helping the Community Cope With and Deter Suicide - North Fulton Mental Health Collaborative
Suicide is the number two killer of people between the ages of 10 to 34. The number of suicides again spikes among our elders in men over the age of 85. Suicide is a preventable death that can be actively deterred by everyday people, but we have to be willing to discuss it and be trained to look for the possible signs. Join us for an expert panel discussion and networking opportunity with local organizations and community representatives!
appenmedia.com
Get Your Tickets for Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta!
Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia beginning this fall, and tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28! The immersive, behind-the-scenes experience celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Visitors will also enjoy a gift shop featuring officially licensed products inspired by the Harry Potter films and exclusive, bespoke merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.
