ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Gardens#Sculptures#Place To Be#Vegetables
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Stellar lineup for upcoming Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

WAYNESVILLE – Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds in Maggie Valley. The festival will feature Balsam Range, Sister Sadie and the Amanda Cook Band. Early bird tickets are on sale through Sept. 30.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
Eater

9 Hottest Restaurants in Asheville Right Now

More often than not, tipsters, readers, friends and family of Eater have one question: Where should I eat right now? What are the new restaurants? What’s everyone talking about? While the Eater 18 is a crucial resource covering old standbys and neighborhood essentials across the city, it is not a chronicle of the “it” places of the moment. Enter the Eater Heatmap, which will change continually to highlight the spots crowds are flocking to at the moment or generating a big buzz. Folks are asking, “Have you been yet?” Try one of these newbies today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’

Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
GREENVILLE, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Buncombe County native is new school superintendent

Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

WCU student worker fired following union creation

Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman was hit by car walking near Asheville bridge, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car walking near McDowell Street bridge, according to Asheville Police Department. Megan Perry, 32, was walking in the road near McDowell Street around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to police,...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy