ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death

EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Oyster Bar#Casing#Violent Crime#Correa Multiple Times
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10

Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
KOAT 7

Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy