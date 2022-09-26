Read full article on original website
Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
Family of man killed, burned to death say his murder was like a 'bad movie'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 has learned more about the 28-year-old man with down syndrome who was brutally murdered. Earlier this month, Manuel Sanchez Jr. was shot to death and his body was found burned. CBS4 obtained the arrest affidavit for the two men involved in the gruesome...
Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
Jail warden, brother arrested in connection to migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The jail warden for a privately owned detention facility in Sierra Blanca and his brother were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one migrant and injured another, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation. Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark...
Texas men accused of manslaughter in migrant shooting death
EL PASO — Two men shot two migrants, killing one and injuring one other, earlier this week whereas the 2 victims stood alongside a West Texas street getting water, authorities mentioned. One of the alleged shooters is reportedly a warden for a privately run immigration detention middle. Two brothers...
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. CBS4 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10
Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
Out of town judge rules to keep Judge Sam Medrano on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — "Under the state of the evidence and the arguments, I'm going to deny the motion to recuse," ruled Judge Sid Harle Tuesday afternoon. A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse Judge Sam Medrano in the El Paso Walmart shooting case ended Tuesday. The...
