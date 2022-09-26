ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday: Alyssa Nakken has been the star of the 2022 Giants

The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.
