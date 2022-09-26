ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Bellamy gets ‘Top Billin’

The talented Mr. Bill Bellamy began his comedy career doing stand-up while at Rutgers University.  He first gained national notoriety on HBO’s Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam, where he is credited for creating or coining the phrase “booty call.”

Most recently, the actor and comedian launched his podcast “Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy.” He will perform in New York City at Carolines on Broadway.

CAROLINES DATES:
BILL BELLAMY
Fri, Sep – 16
7:00PM 9:45PM
Sat, Sep – 17
7:00PM 9:45PM
Sun, Sep – 18
7:00PM

