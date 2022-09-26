ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1016vZ_0iBCkovO00

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robert Deaton, 17, and Caden Deaton, 13, died Friday after a fire broke out at their Temple home.

A GoFundMe account set up by friends of the family has since raised nearly $15,000.

Katie Wall said in the emotional post on GoFundMe that her sons were both “brilliant, fiercely loving, intelligent and funny, each in their own way. It has been an honor to be the mother of these two amazing souls.”

Wall said that Robert, a former South Paulding High School student, wanted to be a wildlife conservationist with the Department of Natural Resources. Caleb was a seventh-grader at Scoggins Middle School.

“He LOVED animal and was such a kind, loving and protective son and friend,” Wall wrote. “Caleb also LOVED animals, was sassy and always spoke his mind.”

On Sunday, Katie Walls thanked everyone for their donations, the support and the food.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I am irrevocably heartbroken, and I don’t know how to even process my loss right now,” Wall wrote. “I appreciate the love and support, the shares and the hugs, the donations and the conversations, the tears and the hot food.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

DixieLandDelite
2d ago

Love and prayers. This is only 10 miles from my house and I wish I knew what I could do, although probably nothing can soften the blow. Our community will continue to support this family as they grieve. God bless them.

Reply
2
Related
11Alive

Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, GA
County
Paulding County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Paulding County, GA
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Violent Crime#Gofundme#Scoggins Middle School#Sassy#Wsb Tv
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot by homeowner after he attempted to break into home, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested after the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said he attempted to break into a house before the homeowner shot him in the stomach. Deputies said Chadwick David Lyons, 36, forced his way into a home on Ginger Circle around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the homeowner heard Lyons outside before he confronted him with a handgun and shot him.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep

A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy