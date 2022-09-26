Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest.

Robert Deaton, 17, and Caden Deaton, 13, died Friday after a fire broke out at their Temple home.

A GoFundMe account set up by friends of the family has since raised nearly $15,000.

Katie Wall said in the emotional post on GoFundMe that her sons were both “brilliant, fiercely loving, intelligent and funny, each in their own way. It has been an honor to be the mother of these two amazing souls.”

Wall said that Robert, a former South Paulding High School student, wanted to be a wildlife conservationist with the Department of Natural Resources. Caleb was a seventh-grader at Scoggins Middle School.

“He LOVED animal and was such a kind, loving and protective son and friend,” Wall wrote. “Caleb also LOVED animals, was sassy and always spoke his mind.”

On Sunday, Katie Walls thanked everyone for their donations, the support and the food.

“I am irrevocably heartbroken, and I don’t know how to even process my loss right now,” Wall wrote. “I appreciate the love and support, the shares and the hugs, the donations and the conversations, the tears and the hot food.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

