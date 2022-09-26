Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Cancels Upcoming Live Event
It appears WWE has canceled its upcoming "Sunday Stunner" live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The show was originally scheduled to take place on October 16 at the Findlay Toyota Center, but TicketMaster has alerted customers of the event's cancellation, with refunds automatically being processed to those who previously purchased tickets.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name. In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path
It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ricky Morton: Rock N Roll Express' Last Match Will Be In NWA, I've Talked To Billy Corgan About It
Ricky Morton gives an update on the Rock N Roll Express retirement tour. In January, Ricky Morton announced the Rock N Roll Express farewell tour that would begin on January 22. No dates were given for the tour and it wasn't said when the tour would officially end, but at the conclusion of it, Ricky and Robert Gibson would retire from tag team wrestling.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
ComicBook
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
Comments / 0