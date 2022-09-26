ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

FOX 61

Hartford artists promote representation in local art as 'changemakers'

HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community. "We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshops scheduled

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new school year gets underway, so does the FOX61 Student News program. We're kicking off the year by holding workshops for the teachers who lead students in the classroom, teaching the students video and journalism skills. This year's workshops are being held at University...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections

Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
HAMDEN, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Organizations in Connecticut gear up to help Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun shines here in Connecticut, people in Florida are living in a land of intense winds and rains as Hurricane Ian bears down on the coast. “People here they are generally, they are prepared. A lot of people are doing sandbags and a lot of prep. I haven’t seen any national guard. I have seen the coast guard flying,” said FOX61’s photographer Pedro Rivera.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

CONNECTICUT, USA — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
