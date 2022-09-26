Read full article on original website
Hartford artists promote representation in local art as 'changemakers'
HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community. "We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be "edibles." Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
Raising mental health awareness and raising spirits, a celebration for K9 officer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — K9 Heidi, a 3-year-old lovable Labrador Retriever, was the center of attention just off the quad at Yale University in New Haven on Wednesday. Heidi was part of an event sponsored by Dunkin and iHeartRadio to raise awareness for mental health and celebrate the work of “service” or “facility Dogs”.
West Hartford consultant played major role in Florida hospitals disaster response
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many healthcare facilities in Florida evacuated in anticipation of a big blow from Hurricane Ian. And it was a Connecticut-based healthcare emergency management consultant who helped design Florida's disaster response plan for hospitals and long-term care facilities. Scott Aronson, of West Hartford, was also among...
Teachers, state education departments battle over new remote learning guidance
HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Education Department released new guidance Tuesday on remote learning and dual instruction for the state, but Connecticut teachers aren’t happy. Local educators spoke in front of the Capitol Wednesday afternoon in opposition of this guidance, one calling it “not based in reality.”
FOX61 Student News Teacher's Workshops scheduled
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the new school year gets underway, so does the FOX61 Student News program. We're kicking off the year by holding workshops for the teachers who lead students in the classroom, teaching the students video and journalism skills. This year's workshops are being held at University...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Tenant Union Pushes For More Protections
Members of Hamden’s Seramonte Tenants Union gathered outside of Town Hall the night before a highly anticipated Fair Rent Commission that will likely determine their housing fates — and pushed for long-term governmental protections for all renters. Local organizers and politicians joined tenants at the Wednesday evening rally...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Middletown students using emergency operations center to help during Hurricane Ian
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Students at Vinal Technical High School in Middletown are researching, studying, and collecting information as Hurricane Ian hits Florida to help crews on the ground. 35 sophomores and juniors are using the school's emergency operations center, the only school-based one in the country, to keep those...
Organizations in Connecticut gear up to help Florida
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun shines here in Connecticut, people in Florida are living in a land of intense winds and rains as Hurricane Ian bears down on the coast. “People here they are generally, they are prepared. A lot of people are doing sandbags and a lot of prep. I haven’t seen any national guard. I have seen the coast guard flying,” said FOX61’s photographer Pedro Rivera.
Family of Bloomfield Coach remembers him as ‘bigger than life’
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The town of Bloomfield is honoring the life of Bloomfield legend, Kevin Moses. Moses was Bloomfield High School’s varsity basketball coach who served the community for more than 30 years. He died Monday after a fight against cancer. “I feel like I am walking around...
3 Waterbury schools initiate shelter-in-place after online threats
WATERBURY, Conn. — On Tuesday, Waterbury's Enlightenment School and Jonathan Reed PreK-8 School started the day off under a shelter-in-place after yet another social media threat was found by school administrators on Monday night. It's one in a handful of threats the district has faced since last Tueday. A...
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
CONNECTICUT, USA — Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in...
