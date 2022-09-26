HARTFORD, Conn. — Art has a different meaning for everyone. For Hartford-based artist Lindaluz Carrillo, it's a passion rooted in impacting her community. "We can build and create new things and reimagine not just what we're physically creating but even what's around us," said Carrillo. "I love that I am able to explore and dive deeper into creativity. Not just with myself but with other folks."

HARTFORD, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO