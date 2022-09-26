ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Smith clears concussion protocol

By Tyler Forness
The Minnesota Vikings got some great news after their 28-24 clunker of a victory over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday.

Starting safety Harrison Smith missed the game with a concussion as he was still in the concussion protocol. Third-year player Josh Metellus started in his place and had a banner game. He had a PFF grade of 82.7 and made the game-winning interception on Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

During his press conference on Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Smith has cleared the concussion protocol and would play on Sunday morning against the New Orleans Saints in London.

This is great news for the Vikings as the Saints have three talented receivers and an explosive running back in Alvin Kamara. While Metellus was really good against the Lions, he’s not Smith.

