SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
YC Scholarship honors Sedona woman
YC Scholarship honors Sedona woman and her “family” at care center where she spent much of her life. A tragic accident at the age of 25 prevented Barbara Gehring from living a full life, but it didn’t prevent her from knowing the love of two families – her biological kin and the nurses and staff at Haven Health Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sedona.
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
Now Presenting the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo
Trick Rider Madison MacDonald to Entertain at Rodeo. Trick Rider Madison MacDonald, one of professional rodeo’s most notable trick riders is making a trip to the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo to entertain rodeo fans with her skills for three performances, November 4 & 5. MacDonald is a ten-time NFR...
Your News From Yavapai College
While the fall sports seasons are in full swing here at YC, the Yavapai College E-Sports team is also nearing its fall season debut in 2022. This fall, the Roughriders E-Sports program will be competing in three games: Rocket League, Hearthstone and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with five competitors on the Rocket League squad, two on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate team and one competing in Hearthstone. The full 2022-23 E-Sports roster can be found here.
Attention! Yavapai County Voters General Election Information
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election. To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by...
September 29, 2022
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON. UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out.
Annual 5K & Halloween Party Benefitting Local Foster Youth Rapidly Approaches
Annual 5K & Halloween Party Benefitting Local Foster Youth Rapidly Approaches. Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation will host its 8th annual Costumes for Kids 5K Fun Run on Saturday, October 29th at the Prescott Courthouse Square. Everyone interested is urged to register before October 3rd to ensure they receive special race-day mementos.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
SignalsAZ
Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow
Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Sept 27 and 28
A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Tuesday, Sept 27 and Wednesday, Sept 28 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms, and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
