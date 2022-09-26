••• Have you seen the “El Prado” sign on the Arrellaga side of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel under renovation/construction and due to open in November? (The property was the El Prado Motor Inn, then a La Quinta Inn, and now it’s being turned into a Courtyard.) My husband thinks the sign is great, and better than a soulless Courtyard by Marriott one (as on the State Street side), but it seems a little Outer Las Vegas to me, a prime example of leaning too heavily on the kitsch aspect of midcentury design. Because the property used to have a sign like that, I guess the new incarnation of the hotel has to have one, too (even though the Marriott website doesn’t mention El Prado at all, which sure seems like it could lead to confusion upon arrival). I wonder how it got the name: there isn’t much to evoke the museum in Madrid or a meadow, which is what the word means in Spanish. P.S. Love how my phone corrects Prado to Prada, as if I couldn’t possibly mean one of the world’s foremost cultural sites.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO