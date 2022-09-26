Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls tennis, golf teams still perfect on the season
Neither the Lompoc girls tennis nor golf teams have lost yet this season. The Braves tennis squad moved to 9-0, 9-0 with a 7-2 Ocean League win at home against Nipomo Tuesday. The day before, the Lompoc golf team won for the seventh time in seven league tournaments, to go with two dual match wins on the year.
Lompoc Record
VOTE: A dozen candidates up for Player of the Week this time
In the second week of Mountain League and Ocean League football action, the biggest headline came at Paso Robles. After four games on the road, Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) played at its home War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School for the first time this year. The Bearcats stunned then-unbeaten Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) with a fourth quarter rally and tagged the Braves with their first loss of the year, 34-33, in this big Mountain League matchup.
Lompoc Record
Round Table gives Sanders, Ramirez top weekly honors
Jacob Sanders and Leslie Ramirez are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24. Sanders is a tailback-safety for the Valley Christian Academy football team. Ramirez is a defender for the unbeaten Hancock College women's soccer squad. Sanders ran for...
Lompoc Record
NatureTrack kicks off 12th field trip season in Santa Barbara County with 60 planned excursions
NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Lompoc Record
Welcome to Santa Ynez Valley High, Principal Niehoff | Elle Arvesen
As of the start of the school year, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School has a new principal: Michael Niehoff. Niehoff was kind enough to sit down with our high school journalism club to answer a few questions about his goals and aspirations for the school and its students. Santa...
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
The Jake & Jones Men’s Shop Has Soft-Opened
••• Have you seen the “El Prado” sign on the Arrellaga side of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel under renovation/construction and due to open in November? (The property was the El Prado Motor Inn, then a La Quinta Inn, and now it’s being turned into a Courtyard.) My husband thinks the sign is great, and better than a soulless Courtyard by Marriott one (as on the State Street side), but it seems a little Outer Las Vegas to me, a prime example of leaning too heavily on the kitsch aspect of midcentury design. Because the property used to have a sign like that, I guess the new incarnation of the hotel has to have one, too (even though the Marriott website doesn’t mention El Prado at all, which sure seems like it could lead to confusion upon arrival). I wonder how it got the name: there isn’t much to evoke the museum in Madrid or a meadow, which is what the word means in Spanish. P.S. Love how my phone corrects Prado to Prada, as if I couldn’t possibly mean one of the world’s foremost cultural sites.
New Times
Morro Bay's The Ugly Mug Ceramics turns the unknown into opportunity
Saunter into The Ugly Mug Ceramics in downtown Morro Bay on most days and you're bound to find life/business partners Shell Vorhees and Aimee Brantley hard at work either in the back studio pumping out high-quality ceramics such as mugs, bowls, and serving platters, or in the showroom, engaging with patrons.
Noozhawk
Car Crash Leads to Life-Changing Discovery for Bob Hawkins
“A car accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise, thanks to Cottage Health.”. Bob Hawkins has always enjoyed an active life, even in retirement. For a hobby, he loves to restore antique cars and convert them to hot rods. He currently owns a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster,...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
santamariavalley.com
Hotels in Santa Maria Valley for Every Experience
As the perfect home base to explore California’s Central Coast, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that in Santa Maria Valley, we have some of the best hotels to fit every budget and every kind of stay. When you’re here, you’re treated like family. So, rest assured that when you do finally lay your head down after a day of exploring wine country, our buzzing foodie scene, or the many miles of expansive coastlines, that wherever you stay—you’ll always feel right at home.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
