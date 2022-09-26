ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Beware of Sextortion

By Eileen Buckley
 3 days ago
A warning from the FBI for you and your family — beware of Sextortion.

Recently the Town of Hamburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page issuing the FBI’s warning of how large this problem has become.

Town of Hamburg Police post.

The FBI say it’s a rapidly growing crime.

But what is Sextortion?

It is when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don't send them sexual images or provide sexual favors or money.

Eric Schmidt, task force office, Buffalo FBI’s Child Exploitation, and HumanTrafficking Task Force.

“Be very suspicious of who you meet online,” declared Eric Schmidt, task force office, Buffalo FBI’s Child Exploitation & HumanTrafficking Task Force.

Schmidt tells 7 News no demographic is immune.

“We've seen school-age children — all the way on up through seniors that are extorted for pictures, videos of them in sexual situations,” Schmidt explained. “Some of the victims feel that this is a legitimate relationship that they are involved in.”

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center says it received more than 16,000 Sextortion complaints last year, costing victims $8 million.

Half of the victims were 20 to 39 and victims over the age of 60-made up a third of those who reported the crimes.

FBI information on Sextortion.

Children, teens, and young adults are often easy targets but those under the age of two reported the fewest complaints.

“The perpetrator will then threaten and say ‘okay, you need to send me money — if you don't — I'll release these photographs to family, friends, people at your church, people at school’ — things of that nature,” Schmidt said.

Ava Thomas is with the Family Justice Center in Buffalo. She says this issue often falls under domestic violence.

Ava Thomas is with the Family Justice Center in Buffalo, in Zoom interview.

“Part of why this works so well — why someone can infiltrate so well — is that the person feels very alone and very ashamed,” remarked Thomas. “Usually the person that's requesting it is someone with authority over that other person.”

“What happens — psychology — when someone is up against this?” Buckley asked.

“There's a lot of self-blame with it. 'I should have known better’ — even with parents — ‘I should have been doing this’ and we always say — it's not your fault,” Thomas replied.

The FBI tips to protect yourself:

• Never send compromising images of yourself to anyone, no matter who they are or who they say they are

• Do not open attachments from people you do not know

• Turn off electronic devices and web cameras when not in use

Cell phone.

“People are more reliant on our cell phones and tablets more than ever and I think that's why we're seeing such an uptick in this crime,” reflected Schmidt.

If you are already getting threats:

• Remember you are not alone

• Stop all interaction with the extortionist and do not be embarrassed or afraid to contact law enforcement

• File a complaint with the FBI ic3 at www.ic3.gov

