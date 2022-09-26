ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice bring Maconites together for suicide awareness

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States loses the battle against mental health and with September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice partnered for the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Symposium to offer a beacon of hope by highlighting warning signs that someone could be losing their fight and to provide information on where to start looking for help.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Local 4th grader awarded "Hurricane Hero"

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "We don't really give game balls but if we did she would receive one from me that night," says Jamarcus Johnson. Jamarcus Johnson, the head football coach at Rutland High School, is referring to 4th grader Ja'Kayla Hardy who help save a man's life. He had just...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer

DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Georgia National Fairgrounds offering shelter for horses

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Georgia National Fairgrounds are offering up shelter space for horses. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fairgrounds state that they can provide shelter for up to 250 horses. All stall reservations are on a first-come-first-served basis and appropriate paperwork and...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Southern Rock icons 38 Special coming to Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Southern Rock legends 38 Special are coming to Macon to headline the Veterans Day Celebration concert at Luther Williams Park. The free event kicks off at 4:00 P.M. with a kids' zone, food trucks, and more before 38 Special takes the stage at 5:00. With over...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

MWA prepping for stormwater ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching, the Macon Water Authority is taking action to prevent flooding. "Prepared as we can be," says Macon Water Authority Stormwater Manager Marvin Land. "You never know what might happen and we're tracking the storm to see the path, to prepare for what we need to do."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Wilkinson County Schools moved to virtual learning for Friday

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather expected as Hurricane Ian approaches, Wilkinson County Schools will be closed on Friday and classes will be shifted to a virtual learning day. Staff will be available to help students remotely and all assignments will be accessible in the Google Classroom. Staff...
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Crews battle "very minor" fire at Washington County restaurant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are battling a fire at a Washington County restaurant Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms a fire started at Zaxby's on South Harris Street in Sandersville. The Sheriff's Office says they are being told the fire is "very minor" and is under control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

6-year-old shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
AMERICUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County Deputies investigating possible drive-by

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after what Baldwin County Deputies believe might have been a drive-by shooting. Just before midnight on Tuesday, Baldwin County 911 got a call about a gunshot victim in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street. When deputies got...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Homeowners call on MWA to make things right

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- What started out as a simple meeting explaining what the Macon Water Authority (MWA) has achieved over the past year and a half, turned into a rally mission to help homeowners with devastating flooding in their own backyards. An East Macon homeowner says her backyard flooded...
MACON, GA

