VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice bring Maconites together for suicide awareness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Every 11 minutes, someone in the United States loses the battle against mental health and with September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Piedmont Macon and Kindred Hospice partnered for the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Symposium to offer a beacon of hope by highlighting warning signs that someone could be losing their fight and to provide information on where to start looking for help.
"Cut pumpkins not babies": Anti-circumcision protesters showed up in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- A protest held in middle Georgia caught many people's attention in Warner Robins Wednesday. The people behind the protest are known as "Bloodstained Men", an anti-circumcision activist group. The founder, Brother K, says he wants to educate parents and encourage laws to be put in place...
Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent giving flu vaccines at schools
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With flu season kicking off, the Bibb County School District is partnering with the Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent to bring flu vaccines to schools in an effort to keep the impacts on the classrooms to a minimum. Starting at Alexander II on Wednesday,...
Local 4th grader awarded "Hurricane Hero"
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "We don't really give game balls but if we did she would receive one from me that night," says Jamarcus Johnson. Jamarcus Johnson, the head football coach at Rutland High School, is referring to 4th grader Ja'Kayla Hardy who help save a man's life. He had just...
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer
DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
Are travel paramedics the answer to Macon-Bibb's lacking EMS response, WGXA asks
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- You've heard of travel nurses, but could travel paramedics be the answer to these problems?. "People calling me 'can't get an ambulance, can't get an ambulance,"' said Coroner Leon Jones. "We waited two solid hours for one to get there, two solid hours," said a mom who...
Middle Georgia EMS schools seeing dip in enrollment amid ambulance response concerns
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Wait times aren't the only thing fluctuating when it comes to the emergency response issue in Middle Georgia. "Our average class size is about seven to eight students; we've had classes with for students, nine. Our normal classes were maybe about 12 to 15 a class," Roque said.
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
Public invited to tour what will become Bibb County's newest library branch
A one-acre property in north Macon that has been the site of a dentist’s office and a daycare over the decades is set to eventually become Bibb County’s newest library branch. Volunteers for the Macon-Bibb County Friends of the Library spent the past couple months at 5494 Forsyth...
Georgia National Fairgrounds offering shelter for horses
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Georgia National Fairgrounds are offering up shelter space for horses. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fairgrounds state that they can provide shelter for up to 250 horses. All stall reservations are on a first-come-first-served basis and appropriate paperwork and...
Southern Rock icons 38 Special coming to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Southern Rock legends 38 Special are coming to Macon to headline the Veterans Day Celebration concert at Luther Williams Park. The free event kicks off at 4:00 P.M. with a kids' zone, food trucks, and more before 38 Special takes the stage at 5:00. With over...
MWA prepping for stormwater ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching, the Macon Water Authority is taking action to prevent flooding. "Prepared as we can be," says Macon Water Authority Stormwater Manager Marvin Land. "You never know what might happen and we're tracking the storm to see the path, to prepare for what we need to do."
Wilkinson County Schools moved to virtual learning for Friday
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather expected as Hurricane Ian approaches, Wilkinson County Schools will be closed on Friday and classes will be shifted to a virtual learning day. Staff will be available to help students remotely and all assignments will be accessible in the Google Classroom. Staff...
Crews battle "very minor" fire at Washington County restaurant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews are battling a fire at a Washington County restaurant Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms a fire started at Zaxby's on South Harris Street in Sandersville. The Sheriff's Office says they are being told the fire is "very minor" and is under control.
6-year-old shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center saying that the girl could have possibly been grazed by a bullet. She was taken...
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
GSP looking for driver who left scene after causing crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia State Patrol Post 10 in Americus is looking for your help. The vehicle in the picture seen below was responsible for a wreck between a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer, causing a serious injury, according to a Facebook post from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
Teen arrested for shooting that left another teen dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another 16-year-old, I'ming Trevon Jackson. Jackson was found unresponsive by deputies who were responding to a call about a shooting on September 13th and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later. On...
Baldwin County Deputies investigating possible drive-by
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after what Baldwin County Deputies believe might have been a drive-by shooting. Just before midnight on Tuesday, Baldwin County 911 got a call about a gunshot victim in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street. When deputies got...
Homeowners call on MWA to make things right
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- What started out as a simple meeting explaining what the Macon Water Authority (MWA) has achieved over the past year and a half, turned into a rally mission to help homeowners with devastating flooding in their own backyards. An East Macon homeowner says her backyard flooded...
