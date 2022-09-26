Read full article on original website
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Syracuse.com
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Cicero native describes ghostly island as he evacuates Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Cicero native Chris Altier finished hunkering down his Treasure Island home Wednesday morning before joining his family in Spring Hill, Florida to wait out Hurricane Ian. “I left about 5:30 this morning, I’ll say it was a little surreal, it was very, very quiet.” Chris Altier, Cicero native evacuating Hurricane Ian The […]
cnyhomepage.com
‘Utica Welcome Center’ prepared for visitors as beautiful fall foliage emerges
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fall finally arrives. In a week or two people around Central New York may enjoy the luxury of feeding their eyes with splendid foliage scenery. The Oneida County welcome center has everything planned out beforehand. Starting from the summer, the Oneida County Welcome Center has...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Zoo temporarily closed, reopening expected Friday
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As you may have noticed, the Utica Zoo has been closed for a few days now. The zoo is actively working to renew its USDA Exhibitor’s License, after a series of scheduling conflicts regarding the final zoo inspection, which is required to renew the license.
Syracuse.com
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
Syracuse.com
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
Syracuse.com
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
cnyhomepage.com
‘Ride for Missing Children’ returns Sept. 28
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After two years, ‘Ride for Missing Children’ is back on Wednesday, September 28th. The ride will start at 7:50 am from Sauquoit Elementary School and will travel 80+ miles through Herkimer & Oneida Counties with the goal of raising awareness for missing & exploited children throughout the country.
Syracuse.com
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
cnyhomepage.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
cnyhomepage.com
Otego man charged for starting house fire in Town of Hartwick
TOWN OF HARTWICK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that an Otego man was charged with burglary and arson after setting a home on fire in the Town of Hartwick on September 26th. Around 8:00 pm on Monday, Troopers received reports of a suspicious person...
Syracuse.com
Disgruntled employee drives van through CNY nail salon, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A disgruntled employee drove a van through an Oneida County nail salon Tuesday night, police said. When New Hartford police officers arrived at the salon at about 10:20 p.m., Wenzhu Hong’s Toyota Sienna had crashed through the entrance and was driving inside, wrecking desks, chairs and equipment, Sgt. Matthew Sica said.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
cnyhomepage.com
North American Invitational, the world’s largest international box lacrosse tournament, comes to the Adirondack Bank Center
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The North American Invitational (LAXNAI), the world’s largest international box lacrosse tournament, came to Utica and the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday with games continuing all the way to the Sunday championship games in three separate divisions, Men’s, U-18, and U-15. Despite the tournament’s name, the teams competing in the event stretch far beyond just North America, the national teams from Poland, Hungary, Ireland, and Israel all making appearances in this year’s competition, and the teams from the Czech Republic, Jamaica, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Scotland all having competed in the past. This will be the first time the tournament is held in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, ending what was a two-year hiatus for the teams competing.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen garage goes up in flames, firefighters say
REMSEN- A garage went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Oneida County. It was shortly before 3:45 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers began fielding calls of a structure fire at 4036 Old Route 287 in Remsen, NY. Emergency officials said it was a fully involved garage fire, with a house nearby.
Syracuse.com
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
