Dow, S&P 500 Are Going to Bounce After Closing at Lowest Since 2020; Dow Futures Up More Than 200 Points

By Sarah Min,CNBC, Jesse Pound,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Squander Wednesday's Gains As Economic Worries Continue To Haunt Traders, Futures Trading Shows — Apple, Tesla In Focus

The major U.S. index futures were pointing to a markedly weaker start on Thursday, potentially reversing some of the previous session’s strong gains. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Wednesday, with the upward momentum accelerating over the course of the session, as bargain hunting lifted the market from out of its two-year lows.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
STOCKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, reaching its lowest level since late 2020. The washout erased the index’s gains in a big rally the day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 1.03% to 29,374.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.65% to 10,869.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.23% to 3,673.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

JPMorgan's Erdoes: In This Turbulent Market, There Are Opportunities Everywhere

In this turbulent market, opportunities abound, according to JPMorgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes. Stocks have been trading in a bear market this year as investors navigate inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and talk of a potential recession. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rebounded after hitting a fresh low for the year in the prior session.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Netflix, Biogen, Canopy Growth and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday following a report that the company is ditching plans to boost new iPhone production. Instead of aiming to increase output by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, it will shoot for 90 million units, unchanged from the prior year, according to Bloomberg.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Today's Sole Dow Jones Stock Winner Just Signaled a Recession

Markets fell after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The Fed's stance suggests prioritizing lower inflation over economic strength. Walmart has performed very well during past recessions and could do so again. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

