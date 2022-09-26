NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"

Read full article on original website
dibbydibbysound
3d ago
Kevin Durant is an awesome talent. one of the best today. Sadly. he doesn't have the mental toughness and fortitude to work through set backs to achieve his goal and feels the need to run away and blame others
Guest
3d ago
I lost a lot of respect for Kevin Durant he's not willing to be a leader and he wants out if his team does not win and wants to join the teams that beat him that's not a competitive mindset that's a very weak mindset who wants to join the teams that beat them? who does that?
slurricane
3d ago
damn shame that Durant could've left a legacy as golden as Jordan, Lebron, Kobe and Curry, but instead acted like a gotdamn child. Charles Barkley had it right about Durant.
