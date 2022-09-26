Two arrested in Crystal Springs after fatal shooting

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crystal Springs arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Friday, September 23 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on East Marion Avenue.

Authorities said the victim, 20-year-old LaTravious Williams, was inside a vehicle with his mother and sister when he was shot.

Williams was taken to Copiah County Medical and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He died on Saturday, September 24.

Police have not identified the suspects at this time. There is no motive for the shooting.

